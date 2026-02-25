Donor Appreciation Night at the Pitspitters!

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About this event
Thank you for being a donor to the 4Front Foundation! This ticket includes admission to the 4front Porch, All-inclusive Food and Drinks from 6-7:30pm, and post game fireworks!
• Banner inside the 4Front Porch area • ’25 branch digital signage • Logo in event e-mails • Logo in email recap to 4Front Credit Union membership • Two (2) social posts • Logo on event webpage
This sponsor pledges to double their donation to $2,000 if a foul ball is caught in the 4Front Porch area! Advertising package includes:
• ’25 branch digital signage
• Table tents at event • Logo in event e-mails • Logo in email recap to 4Front Credit Union membership • One (1) social posts • Logo on event webpage
• Name in email recap to 4Front Credit Union membership • Two (2) social posts • Logo on event webpage
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