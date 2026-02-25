4Front Foundation

Hosted by

4Front Foundation

About this event

Donor Appreciation Night at the Pitspitters!

333 Stadium Dr

Traverse City, MI 49685, USA

General Admission
$5

Thank you for being a donor to the 4Front Foundation! This ticket includes admission to the 4front Porch, All-inclusive Food and Drinks from 6-7:30pm, and post game fireworks!

Presenting Sponsor
$2,750

• Banner inside the 4Front Porch area • ’25 branch digital signage • Logo in event e-mails • Logo in email recap to 4Front Credit Union membership • Two (2) social posts • Logo on event webpage

Foul Ball Sponsor
$1,000

This sponsor pledges to double their donation to $2,000 if a foul ball is caught in the 4Front Porch area! Advertising package includes:

• ’25 branch digital signage

• Table tents at event • Logo in event e-mails • Logo in email recap to 4Front Credit Union membership • One (1) social posts • Logo on event webpage

Bullpen Sponsor
$500

• Name in email recap to 4Front Credit Union membership • Two (2) social posts • Logo on event webpage

Add a donation for 4Front Foundation

$

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