Hosted by
About this event
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.
Donor-centered means prioritizing the needs, interests, and experience of individual donors, rather than focusing solely on the organization's needs. This approach builds stronger, more loyal relationships by making donors feel valued as partners in the mission, personalizing communication, and clearly demonstrating the impact of their contributions.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!