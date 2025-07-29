2025-2026 Donation

rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.yearly
Donate $1,500 or more and adopt a concert.
rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.yearly
Donate $1,000 or more and become a Gold Baton level patron. Includes: Recognition in each GRSO concert program, an invitation and recognition at our annual Gala event, subscription to our monthly e-newsletter and annual patron letter.
rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.noExpiration
Donate between $500 and $999 and join us as a Silver Baton level patron. Includes: Recognition in each GRSO concert program, an invitation and recognition at our annual Gala event, subscription to our monthly e-newsletter and annual patron letter.
rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.yearly
Donate between $250 and $499 and join us as our Bronze Baton level patron. Includes: Recognition in each GRSO concert program, an invitation and recognition at our annual Gala event, subscription to our monthly e-newsletter and annual patron letter.
rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.yearly
Donate between $100 and $249 to become a Friend of the Grande Ronde Symphony Association and know you are helping us to continue our programs.Includes: Recognition in each GRSO concert program, an invitation and recognition at our annual Gala event, subscription to our monthly e-newsletter and annual patron letter.
rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.yearly
Donate between $50 and $100 to become a Patron of the Grande Ronde Symphony Association and know you are helping us to continue our programs.Includes: Recognition in each GRSO concert program, an invitation and recognition at our annual Gala event, subscription to our monthly e-newsletter and annual patron letter.
$
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing