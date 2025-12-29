Donor Program — Support the Arts in Mount Kisco

Offered by
About the memberships
Valid until April 6, 2027
• Listed on the MKAC donor webpage and in select event programs
Valid until April 6, 2027
• All Supporter benefits
• Recognition in MKAC newsletters
• Acknowledgment at select events
Valid until April 6, 2027
• Patron tier starts at $500
• All Partner benefits
• Handwritten thank you note from MKAC leadership
• Invitation to the annual Member and Donor Reception
• Option to direct a portion of the gift toward a small artist grant, which may be named in honor of the donor or a person of their choosing. Contact us for details.
Note: Recognition is always opt-in.
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