Mount Kisco Arts Council

Offered by

Mount Kisco Arts Council

About the memberships

Donor Program — Support the Arts in Mount Kisco

Supporter
$100

Valid until April 6, 2027

• Listed on the MKAC donor webpage and in select event programs

Partner
$250

Valid until April 6, 2027

• All Supporter benefits

• Recognition in MKAC newsletters

• Acknowledgment at select events

Patron
Pay what you can

Valid until April 6, 2027

• Patron tier starts at $500
• All Partner benefits

• Handwritten thank you note from MKAC leadership

• Invitation to the annual Member and Donor Reception

• Option to direct a portion of the gift toward a small artist grant, which may be named in honor of the donor or a person of their choosing. Contact us for details.


Note: Recognition is always opt-in.

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