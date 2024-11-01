Fans of Valley Field

Hosted by

Fans of Valley Field

About this event

Donor Wall & Brick Campaign - Fans of Valley Field

Donor Wall Plate - $1000 item
Donor Wall Plate - $1000 item
Donor Wall Plate - $1000 item
Donor Wall Plate - $1000
$1,000

1 line - up to 40 characters, including spaces/punctuation.
For this option - please use family names or company/organization names only - with no other messaging. Examples: "THE SMITH FAMILY" or - "ABC PLUMBING", etc.
"In Memory Of" is allowed. - There will be several inscriptions/plates on each pennant-shaped plaque for this level of giving. (see image) Major donors ($10,000+) will have their own plaque.
NOTE: These are proposed renderings. The appearance of the wall/museum may change.

8 x 8" Brick item
8 x 8" Brick
$275

Up to 6 lines of lettering/characters.
Maximum of 14 characters per line, including spaces/punctuation. No symbols, logos, etc.

Option - defray the cost of the brick/engraving. Choose that selection below.

8 x 4" Brick item
8 x 4" Brick
$150

Up to 3 lines of lettering/characters.
Maximum of 14 characters per line, including spaces/punctuation. No symbols, logos, etc.

Option - defray the cost of the brick/engraving. Choose that selection below.

Cover the cost of the brick/engraving. (optional)
$25

Help defray the cost of the brick and the engraving by adding this option.

Add a donation for Fans of Valley Field

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!