Hosted by

The Kitten League

About this event

Sales closed

Don't Be A Litter Bug! Spay and Neuter Event

305 N 16th St

Beresford, SD 57004, USA

8am drop off
$20

This ticket reserves space for the 8am drop off/1pm pick up. Please be sure to check your email to complete registration.

8am drop off (Copy)
$20

This ticket reserves space for the 8am drop off/1pm pick up. Please be sure to check your email to complete registration.

9am drop off
$20

This ticket reserves space for the 9am drop off/2pm pick up. Please be sure to check your email to complete registration.

11am drop off
$20

This ticket reserves space for the 11am drop off/4pm pick up. Please be sure to check your email to complete registration.

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