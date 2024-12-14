Christ Community Church of Modesto

Hosted by

Christ Community Church of Modesto

About this event

Sales closed

Don't let the Pigeon Drive the Bus the Musical Gallo Performance Field Trip

1000 I St

Modesto, CA 95354

11:30 Show Time
$6.50
20 Tickets Available last day to get a refund is January 28th
Request Ticket hold pending cash payment
Free
If you need to pay cash, you may request we hold tickets for you TEMPORARIALY awaiting payment. Tickets are reserved on a first paid, first guaranteed basis, this does NOT guarantee we have tickets available or that they are confirmed reserved for you.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!