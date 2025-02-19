Doodles on the Green 2025 – Sponsorship Sign-Up

*Recognized as Title Sponsor *“Doodles on the Green presented by [Sponsor Name]” *Logo on all event materials (banners, social media, website, golfer gifts) * Speaking opportunity at the tournament * Premium hole sponsorship (custom signage at a designated hole) * Opportunity to include promotional items in golfer swag bags * One (1) complimentary foursome (4 golfers)

*Recognized as Title Sponsor *“Doodles on the Green presented by [Sponsor Name]” *Logo on all event materials (banners, social media, website, golfer gifts) * Speaking opportunity at the tournament * Premium hole sponsorship (custom signage at a designated hole) * Opportunity to include promotional items in golfer swag bags * One (1) complimentary foursome (4 golfers)

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