Doodle Rock Rescue1

Hosted by

Doodle Rock Rescue1

About this event

Doodles on the Green 2025 – Sponsorship Sign-Up

3501 Samuell Blvd

Dallas, TX 75223, USA

Top Dog Title Sponsor
$3,000
*Recognized as Title Sponsor *“Doodles on the Green presented by [Sponsor Name]” *Logo on all event materials (banners, social media, website, golfer gifts) * Speaking opportunity at the tournament * Premium hole sponsorship (custom signage at a designated hole) * Opportunity to include promotional items in golfer swag bags * One (1) complimentary foursome (4 golfers)
Leader of the Pack Sponsor
$2,000
* Logo on banners, website, and social media * Premium sponsorship (custom signage at a designated hole) * Opportunity to include promotional items in swag bags * One (1) complimentary foursome (4 golfers)
Goldendoodle Sponsor
$2,000
* Logo on event signage and social media * Hole sponsorship (custom signage at a designated hole) * Two (2) complimentary golfers (2 golfers) * Recognition at awards ceremony
T-Shirt Sponsor
$2,000
* Logo featured on event T-shirts worn by volunteers and available for sale * Recognition on event website & social media * Option to provide branded giveaway items
Doodle Drive - Longest Drive Challenge Sponsor
$750
* Logo on social media and select event signage * "Furry Fairway" hole sponsorship (custom signage at a designated hole)
Rise & Shine - Breakfast Sponsor
$500
* Logo featured on breakfast table signage * Recognition on event website & social media * Option to provide branded giveaway items at breakfast
Paws & Par - Lunch Sponsor
$500
* Logo featured on lunch table signage * Recognition on event website & social media * Option to provide branded giveaway items at lunch
Wag & Wipe - Golf Towel Sponsor
$750
* Logo on golf towels provided to participants * Recognition on social media & event website
Treats & Eats - Snack & Beverage Sponsor
$500
* Logo featured on signage at snack and beverage tables throughout the course * Recognition on event website & social media
Score a Save - Scorecard Sponsor
$500
* Logo printed on official event scorecards * Recognition on event website & social media
Bottled Up with Love Sponsor
$300
* Logo printed on water bottles
Tee-rific Hole Sponsor
$250
* Custom signage at a designated hole * Recognition on event website & social media
Friend of Doodle Rock Sponsor
$150
* Name listed on event website & social media
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