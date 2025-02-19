Doodles on the Green 2025 – Sponsorship Sign-Up

*Recognized as Title Sponsor *“Doodles on the Green presented by [Sponsor Name]”
*Logo on all event materials (banners, social media, website, golfer gifts)
* Speaking opportunity at the tournament
* Premium hole sponsorship (custom signage at a designated hole)
* Opportunity to include promotional items in golfer swag bags
* One (1) complimentary foursome (4 golfers)
*Recognized as Title Sponsor *“Doodles on the Green presented by [Sponsor Name]”
*Logo on all event materials (banners, social media, website, golfer gifts)
* Speaking opportunity at the tournament
* Premium hole sponsorship (custom signage at a designated hole)
* Opportunity to include promotional items in golfer swag bags
* One (1) complimentary foursome (4 golfers)
Leader of the Pack Sponsor
$2,000
* Logo on banners, website, and social media
* Premium sponsorship (custom signage at a designated hole)
* Opportunity to include promotional items in swag bags
* One (1) complimentary foursome (4 golfers)
* Logo on banners, website, and social media
* Premium sponsorship (custom signage at a designated hole)
* Opportunity to include promotional items in swag bags
* One (1) complimentary foursome (4 golfers)
Goldendoodle Sponsor
$2,000
* Logo on event signage and social media
* Hole sponsorship (custom signage at a designated hole)
* Two (2) complimentary golfers (2 golfers)
* Recognition at awards ceremony
* Logo on event signage and social media
* Hole sponsorship (custom signage at a designated hole)
* Two (2) complimentary golfers (2 golfers)
* Recognition at awards ceremony
T-Shirt Sponsor
$2,000
* Logo featured on event T-shirts worn by volunteers and available for sale
* Recognition on event website & social media
* Option to provide branded giveaway items
* Logo featured on event T-shirts worn by volunteers and available for sale
* Recognition on event website & social media
* Option to provide branded giveaway items
Doodle Drive - Longest Drive Challenge Sponsor
$750
* Logo on social media and select event signage
* "Furry Fairway" hole sponsorship (custom signage at a designated hole)
* Logo on social media and select event signage
* "Furry Fairway" hole sponsorship (custom signage at a designated hole)
Rise & Shine - Breakfast Sponsor
$500
* Logo featured on breakfast table signage
* Recognition on event website & social media
* Option to provide branded giveaway items at breakfast
* Logo featured on breakfast table signage
* Recognition on event website & social media
* Option to provide branded giveaway items at breakfast
Paws & Par - Lunch Sponsor
$500
* Logo featured on lunch table signage
* Recognition on event website & social media
* Option to provide branded giveaway items at lunch
* Logo featured on lunch table signage
* Recognition on event website & social media
* Option to provide branded giveaway items at lunch
Wag & Wipe - Golf Towel Sponsor
$750
* Logo on golf towels provided to participants
* Recognition on social media & event website
* Logo on golf towels provided to participants
* Recognition on social media & event website
Treats & Eats - Snack & Beverage Sponsor
$500
* Logo featured on signage at snack and beverage tables throughout the course
* Recognition on event website & social media
* Logo featured on signage at snack and beverage tables throughout the course
* Recognition on event website & social media
Score a Save - Scorecard Sponsor
$500
* Logo printed on official event scorecards
* Recognition on event website & social media
* Logo printed on official event scorecards
* Recognition on event website & social media
Bottled Up with Love Sponsor
$300
* Logo printed on water bottles
* Logo printed on water bottles
Tee-rific Hole Sponsor
$250
* Custom signage at a designated hole
* Recognition on event website & social media
* Custom signage at a designated hole
* Recognition on event website & social media
Friend of Doodle Rock Sponsor
$150
* Name listed on event website & social media
* Name listed on event website & social media
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