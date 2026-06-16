A smiling man in sunglasses and a floral shirt points forward in the foreground, with a bingo card and tropical drinks, while the background features palm trees and neon signs for "The Savage Saints Cabana."
The Savage Saints

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The Savage Saints

About the memberships

Doofus Crest Parking Vouchers

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Cabana Crew
$2.99

Renews monthly

Help keep the bingo balls rolling and the cabana lights on 🌴💙


Your support helps us run Secret’s Bingo nights, livestreams, music projects, community hangouts, and the growing online ministry of The Savage Saints.


It helps pay for the website, streaming tools, outreach projects, and all the little behind-the-scenes stuff that keeps the community together.


Every bit helps keep the fire going 🔥

Firelight Crew
$4.99

Renews monthly

Keep the campfire crackling, the bingo balls bouncing, and the cabana chaos alive 🔥🌴


Supports livestreams, Secret’s Bingo nights, community outreach, late-night fellowship, and the growing online ministry of The Savage Saints.


Pull up a chair. You’re part of the crew now.

Cabana Keeper
$9.99

Renews monthly

For the Saints who want the full cabana experience.


Helps support:
• Secret’s Bingo nights
• Livestreams and community hangouts
• Behind-the-scenes projects
• Early looks at new music and ideas
• The growing Bingo Cabana community


You’re helping keep the streams running, the chaos organized, and the cabana glowing for everybody else 💙

Saints on Standby
$19.99

Renews monthly

Support the bigger mission behind the streams, Bingo nights, and community gatherings 💙


This tier helps fund the broader outreach work of The Savage Saints, including ministry operations, online fellowship, creative projects, outreach support, future relief efforts, and the continued growth of the Church of the Savage Heart.


From livestreams and media ministry to helping people feel less alone, your support helps us keep building something real.


This is more than entertainment.


It’s community, restoration, outreach, and ministry in motion.

Add a donation for The Savage Saints

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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!