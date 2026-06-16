Doofus Crest Parking Vouchers

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Renews monthly
Help keep the bingo balls rolling and the cabana lights on 🌴💙
Your support helps us run Secret’s Bingo nights, livestreams, music projects, community hangouts, and the growing online ministry of The Savage Saints.
It helps pay for the website, streaming tools, outreach projects, and all the little behind-the-scenes stuff that keeps the community together.
Every bit helps keep the fire going 🔥
Renews monthly
Keep the campfire crackling, the bingo balls bouncing, and the cabana chaos alive 🔥🌴
Supports livestreams, Secret’s Bingo nights, community outreach, late-night fellowship, and the growing online ministry of The Savage Saints.
Pull up a chair. You’re part of the crew now.
Renews monthly
For the Saints who want the full cabana experience.
Helps support:
• Secret’s Bingo nights
• Livestreams and community hangouts
• Behind-the-scenes projects
• Early looks at new music and ideas
• The growing Bingo Cabana community
You’re helping keep the streams running, the chaos organized, and the cabana glowing for everybody else 💙
Renews monthly
Support the bigger mission behind the streams, Bingo nights, and community gatherings 💙
This tier helps fund the broader outreach work of The Savage Saints, including ministry operations, online fellowship, creative projects, outreach support, future relief efforts, and the continued growth of the Church of the Savage Heart.
From livestreams and media ministry to helping people feel less alone, your support helps us keep building something real.
This is more than entertainment.
It’s community, restoration, outreach, and ministry in motion.
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!