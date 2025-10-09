Door of Hope's Annual Raffle 2025

Hosted by
About this raffle
The Ruger AR-556 Rifle is not your standard AR style rifle, the AR-556 is made with premium accessories to Ruger’s precision standards. This version of the AR-556 Rifle is equipped with an 11" aluminum free floating handguard that features Magpul M-Lok accessory attachment slots at the 3, 6, and 9 o’clock positions with additional slots on the angled faces near the muzzle for optimal compatibility for all of you accessories. The heart of any rifle is the barrel and the AR-556 features a heavy contour, cold hammer-forged barrel with ultra-precise rifling that provides exceptional accuracy, longevity, and easy cleaning. The 1:8" twist rate stabilizes bullets from 35 to 77 grains, and the 5.56 NATO chamber allows the use of both 5.56 NATO and .223 Rem. ammunition. M4 feed ramps provide improved reliability, and the matte black oxide finish reduces glare and provides corrosion resistance. A Ruger flash suppressor is provided, and the 1/2"-28 threaded barrel allows for standard muzzle accessories to be installed. Whether your intention is for plinking and target shooting, or for tactical and home defense, go with a name and brand you trust, choose the Ruger AR-556.
The Desperado combines the best features of the Tank Commander with a sleek high-polish chrome finish for a striking look. It offers versatility with interchangeable barrels and magazines, allowing you to switch between 9mm and .38 Super. Whether you prefer the performance of 9mm or the power of .38 Super, the Desperado delivers top-tier functionality and style in one package.
The Benelli Nova 3 12ga 3" 28" Bbl Realtree Max-7 4+1 Pump-Action Shotgun 20511 is a versatile and reliable shotgun designed for hunting enthusiasts. Featuring a 28-inch barrel and a 3-inch chamber, this shotgun is optimized for waterfowl hunting with its Realtree Max-7 camo finish that blends seamlessly into natural environments. The Nova 3 boasts a durable poly-mod construction, an M4-style bolt face for enhanced reliability, and a 14% shorter cycling stroke for faster shell cycling. Its ergonomic grip pattern and crisp trigger ensure comfortable handling and precise shooting, making it an excellent choice for both seasoned hunters and beginners.
Win a combined $400 in gift cards to fuel your next adventure. This prize includes:
