Door of Hope's Annual Raffle 2025

The Ruger AR-556 Rifle is not your standard AR style rifle, the AR-556 is made with premium accessories to Ruger’s precision standards. This version of the AR-556 Rifle is equipped with an 11" aluminum free floating handguard that features Magpul M-Lok accessory attachment slots at the 3, 6, and 9 o’clock positions with additional slots on the angled faces near the muzzle for optimal compatibility for all of you accessories. The heart of any rifle is the barrel and the AR-556 features a heavy contour, cold hammer-forged barrel with ultra-precise rifling that provides exceptional accuracy, longevity, and easy cleaning. The 1:8" twist rate stabilizes bullets from 35 to 77 grains, and the 5.56 NATO chamber allows the use of both 5.56 NATO and .223 Rem. ammunition. M4 feed ramps provide improved reliability, and the matte black oxide finish reduces glare and provides corrosion resistance. A Ruger flash suppressor is provided, and the 1/2"-28 threaded barrel allows for standard muzzle accessories to be installed. Whether your intention is for plinking and target shooting, or for tactical and home defense, go with a name and brand you trust, choose the Ruger AR-556.