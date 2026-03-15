Doorway to Hope Tee-Shirt Fundraiser

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Wear your support for neighbors experiencing homelessness.
Every shirt you wear is also a conversation starter. It helps spread the word that homelessness is real in Edgar County and that our community is stepping up with a thoughtful, well-governed, faith-driven response.
Wear your support for neighbors experiencing homelessness.
Every shirt you wear is also a conversation starter. It helps spread the word that homelessness is real in Edgar County and that our community is stepping up with a thoughtful, well-governed, faith-driven response.
Wear your support for neighbors experiencing homelessness.
Every shirt you wear is also a conversation starter. It helps spread the word that homelessness is real in Edgar County and that our community is stepping up with a thoughtful, well-governed, faith-driven response.
Wear your support for neighbors experiencing homelessness.
Every shirt you wear is also a conversation starter. It helps spread the word that homelessness is real in Edgar County and that our community is stepping up with a thoughtful, well-governed, faith-driven response.
Buy a tee. Open a Doorway to Hope!
Every shirt you wear is also a conversation starter. It helps spread the word that homelessness is real in Edgar County and that our community is stepping up with a thoughtful, well-governed, faith-driven response.
Buy a tee. Open a Doorway to Hope!
Every shirt you wear is also a conversation starter. It helps spread the word that homelessness is real in Edgar County and that our community is stepping up with a thoughtful, well-governed, faith-driven response.
Buy a tee. Open a Doorway to Hope!
Every shirt you wear is also a conversation starter. It helps spread the word that homelessness is real in Edgar County and that our community is stepping up with a thoughtful, well-governed, faith-driven response.
Buy a tee. Open a Doorway to Hope!
Every shirt you wear is also a conversation starter. It helps spread the word that homelessness is real in Edgar County and that our community is stepping up with a thoughtful, well-governed, faith-driven response.
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!