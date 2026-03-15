Doorway to Hope

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Doorway to Hope

About this shop

Doorway to Hope Tee-Shirt Fundraiser

x-Large T-shirt chill-Grey, "Hope for a Future" shirt, adult item
x-Large T-shirt chill-Grey, "Hope for a Future" shirt, adult
$24

Wear your support for neighbors experiencing homelessness.


Every shirt you wear is also a conversation starter. It helps spread the word that homelessness is real in Edgar County and that our community is stepping up with a thoughtful, well-governed, faith-driven response.

Large T-shirt chill-Grey, "Hope for a Future" shirt, adult item
Large T-shirt chill-Grey, "Hope for a Future" shirt, adult
$24

Wear your support for neighbors experiencing homelessness.


Every shirt you wear is also a conversation starter. It helps spread the word that homelessness is real in Edgar County and that our community is stepping up with a thoughtful, well-governed, faith-driven response.

Medium T-shirt chill-Grey, "Hope for a Future" shirt, adult item
Medium T-shirt chill-Grey, "Hope for a Future" shirt, adult
$24

Wear your support for neighbors experiencing homelessness.


Every shirt you wear is also a conversation starter. It helps spread the word that homelessness is real in Edgar County and that our community is stepping up with a thoughtful, well-governed, faith-driven response.

Small T-shirt chill-Grey, "Hope for a Future" shirt (adult) item
Small T-shirt chill-Grey, "Hope for a Future" shirt (adult)
$24

Wear your support for neighbors experiencing homelessness.


Every shirt you wear is also a conversation starter. It helps spread the word that homelessness is real in Edgar County and that our community is stepping up with a thoughtful, well-governed, faith-driven response.

X-Large T-shirt crisp-Black, "Hope for a Future," adult item
X-Large T-shirt crisp-Black, "Hope for a Future," adult
$24

Buy a tee. Open a Doorway to Hope!


Every shirt you wear is also a conversation starter. It helps spread the word that homelessness is real in Edgar County and that our community is stepping up with a thoughtful, well-governed, faith-driven response.

Large T-shirt crisp-Black, "Hope for a Future," adult item
Large T-shirt crisp-Black, "Hope for a Future," adult
$24

Buy a tee. Open a Doorway to Hope!


Every shirt you wear is also a conversation starter. It helps spread the word that homelessness is real in Edgar County and that our community is stepping up with a thoughtful, well-governed, faith-driven response.

Medium T-shirt crisp-Black, "Hope for a Future," adult item
Medium T-shirt crisp-Black, "Hope for a Future," adult
$24

Buy a tee. Open a Doorway to Hope!


Every shirt you wear is also a conversation starter. It helps spread the word that homelessness is real in Edgar County and that our community is stepping up with a thoughtful, well-governed, faith-driven response.

Small T-shirt crisp-Black, "Hope for a Future," adult item
Small T-shirt crisp-Black, "Hope for a Future," adult
$24

Buy a tee. Open a Doorway to Hope!


Every shirt you wear is also a conversation starter. It helps spread the word that homelessness is real in Edgar County and that our community is stepping up with a thoughtful, well-governed, faith-driven response.

Add a donation for Doorway to Hope

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!