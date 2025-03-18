DopaMind Charity Golf Tournament

999 Crestview Ave

Camarillo, CA 93010, USA

Base Ticket
$375
Enjoy a day on the course supporting a great cause. Includes placement in a foursome, access to the driving range and contests, and delicious food and beverages throughout the event.
Base Foursome
$1,350
Bring your colleagues or friends for a full team experience. Includes placement in a foursome, access to the driving range and contests, and delicious food and beverages throughout the event. Also includes a team photo and the opportunity to compete together for tournament prizes. Celebrity Ticket: $1,250 Premium Individual Experience: All the benefits of the Base Ticket plus guaranteed placement in a foursome with a celebrity player. Includes a premium gift package, priority check-in, and recognition in the event program.
Celebrity Ticket
$1,250
All the benefits of the Base Ticket plus guaranteed placement in a foursome with a celebrity player. Includes a premium gift package, priority check-in, and recognition in the event program.
Celebrity Foursome
$4,500
The ultimate tournament package. Three players from your group will be paired with a celebrity player for an unforgettable round. Includes premium gift packages for all team members, VIP seating, and priority starting position.
