Mini Millionaire Moguls

Hosted by

Mini Millionaire Moguls

About this event

Dopeness of Design Presents: 3rd Annual Converse Kickback

3400 Holland Rd

Virginia Beach, VA 23452, USA

General Admission Early Bird
$30

Youth will customize their own Converse sneakers using paint, jewels, fabric and creative designs while enjoying music, food, and a fun community atmosphere hosted by Mini Millionaire Moguls.

General Admission
$40

Youth will customize their own Converse sneakers using paint, jewels, fabric and creative designs while enjoying music, food, and a fun community atmosphere hosted by Mini Millionaire Moguls.

Add a donation for Mini Millionaire Moguls

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