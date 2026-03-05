Dopeness of Design Presents: 3rd Annual Converse Kickback

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About this event
Youth will customize their own Converse sneakers using paint, jewels, fabric and creative designs while enjoying music, food, and a fun community atmosphere hosted by Mini Millionaire Moguls.
Youth will customize their own Converse sneakers using paint, jewels, fabric and creative designs while enjoying music, food, and a fun community atmosphere hosted by Mini Millionaire Moguls.
$
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