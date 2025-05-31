Doral Academy Fire Mesa- PTSO Sponsorship 2025-2026

Offered by
About the memberships
Valid until March 2, 2027
Listing of your organization's name on PTSO website sponsor page.
Our heartfelt thank you for supporting our goal.
General acknowledgment during PTSO events.
One banner dedicated to your organization to be displayed on gate alongside the carpool lanes.
One banner displayed at all PTSO events during the school year.
All benefits listed in Silver level.
Two banners dedicated to your organization will be displayed on gates alongside the carpool lanes.
Exclusive opportunity to set up a booth at PTSO events to showcase your products and/or services.
Includes all benefits listed in the Gold level.
