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Doral Academy Fire Mesa- PTSO

Offered by

Doral Academy Fire Mesa- PTSO

About the memberships

Doral Academy Fire Mesa- PTSO Sponsorship 2026-2027

Bronze
$150

Valid until July 1

Listing of your organization's name on PTSO website sponsor page.

Our heartfelt thank you for supporting our goal.

Silver
$350

Valid until July 1

General acknowledgment during PTSO events.

Listing of your organization's name on PTSO website sponsor page.

Our heartfelt thank you for supporting our goal.

Gold
$750

Valid until July 1

One banner dedicated to your organization to be displayed on gate alongside the carpool lanes.

One banner displayed at all PTSO events during the school year.

All benefits listed in Silver level.

Platinum
$1,250

Valid until July 1

Two banners dedicated to your organization will be displayed on gates alongside the carpool lanes.

 

Exclusive opportunity to set up a booth at PTSO events to showcase your products and/or services.


Dedicated social media spotlight on Sponsor Saturdays


Sponsor mention in the 2026-2027 yearbook

 

Includes all benefits listed in the Gold level.

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