Doral Fire Mesa- PTSO's Silent Auction

Secret Labubu item
Secret Labubu
$25

Starting bid

Value = $120.00+

 

THE MONSTERS Big into Energy Series-Vinyl Plush Pendant Blind Box. NOT OPEN / STILL IN BOX

Shadow Mr. Brandt item
Shadow Mr. Brandt
$25

Starting bid

Shadowing Experience

Value = Priceless


The lucky student will shadow Mr. Brandt for a few hours and get a behind-the-scenes look at how the school operates.The day includes a special fast-food lunch of the student’s choice, generously provided by the PTSO. A fun and unique leadership experience you won’t forget!

Glittering Lights at Las Vegas Motor Speedway! item
Glittering Lights at Las Vegas Motor Speedway!
$10

Starting bid

Value $39.00

 
Drive through millions of dazzling holiday lights at Glittering Lights, Nevada’s largest holiday display! A magical experience for all ages — perfect for kicking off the holiday season.

https://glitteringlightslasvegas.com

Shadow Mrs. Gerdes item
Shadow Mrs. Gerdes
$25

Starting bid

Shadowing Experience

Value = Priceless


Step into the shoes of Mrs. Gerdes and see what it’s like to
run Doral Fire Mesa! The lucky student will shadow the principal for a few
hours, getting a behind-the-scenes look at how the school operates. The day
includes a special fast-food lunch of the student’s choice, generously provided
by the PTSO. A fun and unique leadership experience you won’t forget!

(4) TAPE FACE Show Tickets item
(4) TAPE FACE Show Tickets
$25

Starting bid

Value $260.00


Enjoy an unforgettable night of laughter with the world-famous Tape Face at the MGM Grand! A brilliantly funny, wordless comedy sensation! Guests of all ages welcome

Tape Face Show Details  

Holiday Special Edition Barbie item
Holiday Special Edition Barbie
$10

Starting bid

Value: $45.00

 

Stunning 1991 Holiday Barbie – Special Edition, New in Box!

12-Months of Bundt Cake Treats item
12-Months of Bundt Cake Treats
$25

Starting bid

Value $360.00

 

A Year of Sweetness!
Indulge all year long with Nothing Bundt Cakes! Each month, enjoy a delicious surprise: from a 10” Bundt Cake to a Bundtlet Tower, a Dozen Bundtinis, or an 8” Cake. Treat yourself to a full year of pure Bundt bliss!

Dash Wonder STEM Pack item
Dash Wonder STEM Pack
$25

Starting bid

Value = $289.99

Kids can learn basic coding skills with Dash, a robot who moves, lights up, and makes sounds! Age 5+

Pack
includes:

·      1 Dash robot

·      1 sketch kit

·      1 launcher

·      1 gripper building kit

·      2 building brick connectors

·      1-year subscription to the Class Connect platform

Shadow Mrs. Urso item
Shadow Mrs. Urso
$25

Starting bid

Shadowing Experience

Value = Priceless


The lucky student will shadow Mrs. Urso for a few hours and get a behind-the-scenes look at how the school operates.The day includes a special fast-food lunch of the student’s choice, generously provided by the PTSO. A fun and unique leadership experience you won’t forget!

Hamilton Buhl On-Air! Podcast Kit item
Hamilton Buhl On-Air! Podcast Kit
$25

Starting bid

Value = $382.59

 

Capturing great audio is easy if you have the right equipment! This podcast kit includes a multi-functional USB microphone and allows for adjustable polar patters. Features a windscreen and an isolation shield.

Shadow Mrs. Edgerton item
Shadow Mrs. Edgerton
$25

Starting bid

Shadowing Experience

Value = Priceless


The lucky student will shadow Mrs. Edgerton for a few hours and get a behind-the-scenes look at how the school operates.The day includes a special fast-food lunch of the student’s choice, generously provided by the PTSO. A fun and unique leadership experience you won’t forget!

(4) Pennzoil 400 NASCAR Cup Race item
(4) Pennzoil 400 NASCAR Cup Race
$25

Starting bid

Value = $600.00

 

Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Pennzoil
400 NASCAR Cup Series race weekend to be held March 14-15, 2026.

Includes:
(4) weekend terrace tickets

1991 Cabbage Patch Doll item
1991 Cabbage Patch Doll
$25

Starting bid

Value: $120.00

 

Retro Charm! 1991 Pretty Crimp’n Curl Cabbage Patch Doll – Sealed Original Package

Soundbar Speaker item
Soundbar Speaker
$25

Starting bid

Value = $199.99

 

Create an immersive environment for lessons or activities with this soundbar speaker! Place in front of your TV or mount on the wall for maximum flexibility.

(4) Vintage Gold Rim Champagne Glasses item
(4) Vintage Gold Rim Champagne Glasses
$10

Starting bid

Value: $70.00

