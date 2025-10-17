Doral Fire Mesa- PTSO's Silent Auction

Shadowing Experience

Value = Priceless



Step into the shoes of Mrs. Gerdes and see what it’s like to

run Doral Fire Mesa! The lucky student will shadow the principal for a few

hours, getting a behind-the-scenes look at how the school operates. The day

includes a special fast-food lunch of the student’s choice, generously provided

by the PTSO. A fun and unique leadership experience you won’t forget!