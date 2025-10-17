Doral Fire Mesa- PTSO's Silent Auction

Hosted by
Starting bid
Value = $120.00+
THE MONSTERS Big into Energy Series-Vinyl Plush Pendant Blind Box. NOT OPEN / STILL IN BOX
Starting bid
Shadowing Experience
Value = Priceless
The lucky student will shadow Mr. Brandt for a few hours and get a behind-the-scenes look at how the school operates.The day includes a special fast-food lunch of the student’s choice, generously provided by the PTSO. A fun and unique leadership experience you won’t forget!
Starting bid
Value $39.00
Drive through millions of dazzling holiday lights at Glittering Lights, Nevada’s largest holiday display! A magical experience for all ages — perfect for kicking off the holiday season.
Starting bid
Shadowing Experience
Value = Priceless
Step into the shoes of Mrs. Gerdes and see what it’s like to
run Doral Fire Mesa! The lucky student will shadow the principal for a few
hours, getting a behind-the-scenes look at how the school operates. The day
includes a special fast-food lunch of the student’s choice, generously provided
by the PTSO. A fun and unique leadership experience you won’t forget!
Starting bid
Value $260.00
Enjoy an unforgettable night of laughter with the world-famous Tape Face at the MGM Grand! A brilliantly funny, wordless comedy sensation! Guests of all ages welcome
Starting bid
Value: $45.00
Stunning 1991 Holiday Barbie – Special Edition, New in Box!
Starting bid
Value $360.00
A Year of Sweetness!
Indulge all year long with Nothing Bundt Cakes! Each month, enjoy a delicious surprise: from a 10” Bundt Cake to a Bundtlet Tower, a Dozen Bundtinis, or an 8” Cake. Treat yourself to a full year of pure Bundt bliss!
Starting bid
Value = $289.99
Kids can learn basic coding skills with Dash, a robot who moves, lights up, and makes sounds! Age 5+
Pack
includes:
· 1 Dash robot
· 1 sketch kit
· 1 launcher
· 1 gripper building kit
· 2 building brick connectors
· 1-year subscription to the Class Connect platform
Starting bid
Shadowing Experience
Value = Priceless
The lucky student will shadow Mrs. Urso for a few hours and get a behind-the-scenes look at how the school operates.The day includes a special fast-food lunch of the student’s choice, generously provided by the PTSO. A fun and unique leadership experience you won’t forget!
Starting bid
Value = $382.59
Capturing great audio is easy if you have the right equipment! This podcast kit includes a multi-functional USB microphone and allows for adjustable polar patters. Features a windscreen and an isolation shield.
Starting bid
Shadowing Experience
Value = Priceless
The lucky student will shadow Mrs. Edgerton for a few hours and get a behind-the-scenes look at how the school operates.The day includes a special fast-food lunch of the student’s choice, generously provided by the PTSO. A fun and unique leadership experience you won’t forget!
Starting bid
Value = $600.00
Las Vegas Motor Speedway
Pennzoil
400 NASCAR Cup Series race weekend to be held March 14-15, 2026.
Includes:
(4) weekend terrace tickets
Starting bid
Value: $120.00
Retro Charm! 1991 Pretty Crimp’n Curl Cabbage Patch Doll – Sealed Original Package
Starting bid
Value = $199.99
Create an immersive environment for lessons or activities with this soundbar speaker! Place in front of your TV or mount on the wall for maximum flexibility.
Starting bid
Value: $70.00
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!