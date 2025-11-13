Doral Saddle PTSO's Silent Auction

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9625 W Saddle Ave, Las Vegas, NV 89147, USA
Starting bid
Enjoy an unforgettable Vegas Golden Knights experience for two with exclusive access to the Bud Light Lounge at T-Mobile Arena! These premium Club Seat tickets include entry into the private Bud Light Lounge, where guests can relax in a stylish atmosphere, enjoy upgraded amenities, and take in all the excitement of game day. This is a special opportunity to watch the Knights in comfort and luxury—perfect for hockey fans looking to elevate their night out!
Hockey Puck signed by Victor Olofsson #95 (includes certificate of authenticity)
**MUST BE 21+ to enter
Retail Value - $800
Starting bid
Chance Bobble Head, Golden Knights Towel, Wall Art, Golden Knights Water Bottle, 2 lower bowl tickets to a game in 2025/2026 season including complimentary parking and center ice club lounge access
Retail Value - $900
Starting bid
Jacob Meyers #16 signed football, Raiders Flip Flops - Mens Large, Raiders Sign, Raiders Santa Ornament, Raiders Throw Blanket 50 x 60, Chip Bowl, Large NFL Raiders Crew Socks, Picnic Tote, Raiders Hat
Retail Value - $250
Starting bid
Stuffed Mickey, Disney Matching Game, Mickey 1,000 piece puzzle, Plush Stuffy Minnie, 6 piece mouse ears scrunchies, Jumbo Jiggly Mickey, Mickey Mouse Band-aids, (4) Rubber Ducky’s, Mickey Mouse Bag, Money Lights, Donald Pin, Mickey Pin, Minnie Pinball game, Minnie Jump Rope, Mickey Mouse Head Character Ears Pens Set for Autographs, Disney Gift Card - $25.00
Retail Value - $250
Starting bid
Drink cup, Stitch toy, Angel Stuffy, Lotti Karotti board game, Stitch color by number, (3) stitch rubber ducky, teal basket
Retail Value - $75
Starting bid
Cake Pop Maker, 4 piece Market Square Measuring Cups, IKEA Silicone Baking Mat, 50 count disposable Baking cups, (2) IKEA whisks, (2) mini Spatulas The Grinch, IKEA Spatula, Sunny Side Up Bakery Sprinkle Mix, Grinch 4 piece cookie cutters
Retail Value - $90
Starting bid
Barbie Family & Friends Club Chelsea, Barbie Newborn Pups, Teacher Barbie, Barbie Backpack, Travel bag,, Slippers, Barbie Party Unboxed, Barbie Play Doctor Set
Retail Value - $100
Starting bid
Set of Arial Figurines, Disney Princess Belle, Princess water bottle, Cinderella 200 piece puzzle, Ariel 200 piece puzzle, princess 100 piece puzzle, Belle Rubber Ducky, connect color Princess Activity Pad, Frozen 2 jumbo coloring and activity book, Moana Coloring book, Princess notebook, Disney Matching game and princess laundry basket.
Retail Value - $120
Starting bid
(2) Marvel Mystery Minis, Marvel Spiderman Activity Kit, Spiderman Backpack, Spider-man 2 channel flying figure infrared helicopter, Spider web shooter with glove wrist launcher
Retail Value - $75
Starting bid
Neon Brights Activity Tub, Elmers Stretch and Create, Mondo Llama Paint your own ceramic axolotl kit, (10) Elmers classic glitter glue pens, (4) craft containers, (5) wash tape, Hair Stylin Salon Play-Doh, Tie Dye Axolotl Stuffy, Squiz it Super Modeling Foam, Poster, timeless creations 37 piece coloring studio, Art Cart, Pott’d Mini Pottery Kit.
Retail Value - $178
Starting bid
Dove garden tea party body scrub, Anne Klein (5) polish collection, Being kind is beautiful eye shadow palette, ultra beauty and Steffi Lynn, Estee lauder eye shadow palette, too faced travel make up pouch, All hair 15 pack scunci, Lancome Paris creme radiance, Clinique pop plush creamy lip gloss, opium Yves saint Laurent perfume (2) thick hair clip, La Vie set belle lance, Smashbox always on shimmer shadow, Victorias secret tease fragrance, (2) Mac eyeshadow, bath and bodyworks dry hand relief, Spa headband and wrist band set, make up erasers, make up organizer, Eyebrow Brush tools, Rimmel London Eyeshadow Palette, Tarte in bloom eyeshadow palette, Covergirl 4 kit eyeshadow, NYX I know that’s bright, Makeup brushes 22 pieces, Eye Eyeshadow, Lala Single Session $69, ulta gift card
Retail Value - $300
Starting bid
Basketball, football, sports trivia, would you rather sports edition book, Stanley Water Bottle Black, Sports Duffle Bag, Aviators - 4 pack outbox tickets, $25 Big Five gift card
Retail Value - $220
Starting bid
Painted landscape canvas, paint brush pen, Painting of Wednesday Adams, Pencil Case, 5 pack 8x8 canvas, 12 Acrylic Paint Pens, (3) 4 x 6 canvas, Art Alternatives Drawing tools set, Princeton Select Brush Set - Brush Set No. 15, Blick Scholastic Golden Taklon Brush Set - Set of 5, Royal & Langnickel Essentials Oil Paint Set, Royal & Langnickel Acrylic Paint Set, artPOP! Stretched Canvas Pack - 8" x 10", Pkg of 5, Blick Studio Hardbound Sketchbook - 8-1/2" x 11", Derwent Burnisher and Blender Pencils Set, Prismacolor Colored Pencil Accessory Set, Prismacolor Premier Colored Pencils - Set of 12, Assorted Colors, Sargent Art Artists' Oil Pastel Sets, AnyMark Alcohol Markers 60 colors, Plastic collapsable basket, Painting easel, $100 Pinots Palette gift card.
Retail Value - $370
Starting bid
Shirt, mini soccer ball, certificate, $50 las vegas sports park, 1 week free Marshall arts classes, free gymnastic class, outdoor soccer pass, 1 season of Lil Kickers - $225 Value
Retail Value - $250
Starting bid
Private spin class up to 30 people
Retail Value - $500
Starting bid
Foam Ball, Sun glasses. Bobble head, Tote bag, jersey, Marvel Legends of LAX comic, 4 tickets to a game - expires 4/30/26
Retail Value - $150
Starting bid
$100 gift card to Lazy Dog Restaurant, "Home is the Grandest" mug
Retail Value - $100
Starting bid
(2) Sunglasses, Surfs up Cowabunga Shampoo & Body Wash, Surfs Up Zero Knots Conditioner and Detangler, Free Haircut Coupon (2)
Retail Value - $75
Starting bid
Lala Photography family session up to 6 people, Dinosaur outpost - 4 tickets, Discovery Children’s museum - 4 tickets, Las Vegas ice center - 1 public skating session (2), Glittering Lights Complimentary Carload, $50 shake shack (2 @ $25 each) Value-$375
Starting bid
(2) Toy Story 3 150+ piece puzzle, UNO, ONO 99, DOS, Phase 10 (2) 100 piece puzzle, (2) Puzzlebug 500 piece puzzle, Guess Who, Catan, Tournament Fishing, Imposter, (2) Wild Republic Water Games, Trouble, Clue, Twister, Jenga, Mouse Trap, Monopoly, Scrabble Slam, and Pictionary in a Large Game Basket
Retail Value - $165
Starting bid
KPOP Demon Hunters Blanket (50x60), mini karaoke with two microphones, hair chalk, HUNTR/X water bottle, HUNTR/X
T-shirt (small), wall mountable CD player, Netflix KPOP Demon Hunters soundtrack, Backpack, Disco Ball, Bracelet
Retail Value - $
Starting bid
Ninjago Dragons Rising, LEGO Dreamzzz 20 in 1, Star Wars Clone Trooper & Battle Droid Battle Pack, LEGO friends Panda Sanctuary, LEGO Storage Head, LEGO star wars spider tank, LEGO Storage cinch bucket, Container, LEGO Christmas Ornament Selection, LEGO Adorable Dogs, Sora's Dragon Spinjitzu Spinner, Classic Lego Build Mat - Green
Retail Value - $209
Starting bid
T-Shirt, Pokemon Mousepad, Hi Chew, Red Dragon Gaming Mouse, Red Dragon Gaming Keyboard, Gtheos 2.4GHz Wireless Gaming Headset
Retail Value - $140
Starting bid
Teddy Bear Set (1 mini bag with keychain, 1 gel pen, 2 erasers, 2 rings, 1 notebook, 1 pencil, 1 lip gloss, 1 sticker sheet), Pedicure set, Love Nails set with scented nail polish, (2) vanilla bath bombs, set of 5 hydration lip balm, I’m aloe face mask, 5 costume bracelets
Retail Value - $165.00
Starting bid
Pet bowl dry mat, crinkle fox, (4) tennis balls, 3 chew toys, 3 rope toys 1 silicone ball, Snuffle Mat, Dog Smart Hide, Seek & Treat!, Metal Treat Container, Launch Time, Dog Puzzle, Free Month of Bark Box
Retail Value - $90
Starting bid
4 Hour Design Session with Nicole of NicoleLucevicHome. In person design consultation with measurements of the space. Concept Board with furniture layout and clickable shopping links for all items.
Retail Value $850.00
Starting bid
(4) Crystal wine glasses, Wine Opener, Heitz Cabernet Napa
Retail Value - $120
Starting bid
Remus Repeal Reserve Straight Burbon Whiskey, Decanter, Ice Ball Maker, (4) whiskey glasses
Retail Value - $120
Starting bid
This certificate includes 2 private swim lessons and the registration fee for Water Wings Swim School. Expires 4/1/26
Retail Value - $135
Starting bid
This certificate includes 2 private swim lessons and the registration fee for Water Wings Swim School. Expires 4/1/26
Retail Value - $135
Starting bid
$100 Gift Certificate for Water Wings Swim School. Expires 4/1/26
Retail Value - $100
Starting bid
One month Swim School Enrollment at Stone Sports Swim School.
Expires 9/1/26
Retail Value - $96
Starting bid
One month Swim School Enrollment at Stone Sports Swim School.
Expires 9/1/26
Retail Value - $96
Starting bid
One month Swim School Enrollment at Stone Sports Swim School.
Retail Value - $96
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