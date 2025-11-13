Hosted by

Doral Saddle PTSO

About this event

Sales closed

Doral Saddle PTSO's Silent Auction

Pick-up location

9625 W Saddle Ave, Las Vegas, NV 89147, USA

VGK Night Out item
VGK Night Out
$200

Starting bid

Enjoy an unforgettable Vegas Golden Knights experience for two with exclusive access to the Bud Light Lounge at T-Mobile Arena! These premium Club Seat tickets include entry into the private Bud Light Lounge, where guests can relax in a stylish atmosphere, enjoy upgraded amenities, and take in all the excitement of game day. This is a special opportunity to watch the Knights in comfort and luxury—perfect for hockey fans looking to elevate their night out!

Hockey Puck signed by Victor Olofsson #95 (includes certificate of authenticity)


**MUST BE 21+ to enter


Retail Value - $800

Go Knights Go item
Go Knights Go item
Go Knights Go item
Go Knights Go
$200

Starting bid

Chance Bobble Head, Golden Knights Towel, Wall Art, Golden Knights Water Bottle, 2 lower bowl tickets to a game in 2025/2026 season including complimentary parking and center ice club lounge access

Retail Value - $900

Raider Nation item
Raider Nation item
Raider Nation
$50

Starting bid

Jacob Meyers #16 signed football, Raiders Flip Flops - Mens Large, Raiders Sign, Raiders Santa Ornament, Raiders Throw Blanket 50 x 60, Chip Bowl, Large NFL Raiders Crew Socks, Picnic Tote, Raiders Hat

Retail Value - $250

Disney Magic item
Disney Magic item
Disney Magic item
Disney Magic
$30

Starting bid

Stuffed Mickey, Disney Matching Game, Mickey 1,000 piece puzzle, Plush Stuffy Minnie, 6 piece mouse ears scrunchies, Jumbo Jiggly Mickey, Mickey Mouse Band-aids, (4) Rubber Ducky’s, Mickey Mouse Bag, Money Lights, Donald Pin, Mickey Pin, Minnie Pinball game, Minnie Jump Rope, Mickey Mouse Head Character Ears Pens Set for Autographs, Disney Gift Card - $25.00


Retail Value - $250

Disney Magic Stitch item
Disney Magic Stitch
$10

Starting bid

Drink cup, Stitch toy, Angel Stuffy, Lotti Karotti board game, Stitch color by number, (3) stitch rubber ducky, teal basket


Retail Value - $75

Baking Basket item
Baking Basket item
Baking Basket
$5

Starting bid

Cake Pop Maker, 4 piece Market Square Measuring Cups, IKEA Silicone Baking Mat, 50 count disposable Baking cups, (2) IKEA whisks, (2) mini Spatulas The Grinch, IKEA Spatula, Sunny Side Up Bakery Sprinkle Mix, Grinch 4 piece cookie cutters


Retail Value - $90

Barbie Girl Basket item
Barbie Girl Basket item
Barbie Girl Basket
$20

Starting bid

Barbie Family & Friends Club Chelsea, Barbie Newborn Pups, Teacher Barbie, Barbie Backpack, Travel bag,, Slippers, Barbie Party Unboxed, Barbie Play Doctor Set


Retail Value - $100

Magic Disney Princess item
Magic Disney Princess
$25

Starting bid

Set of Arial Figurines, Disney Princess Belle, Princess water bottle, Cinderella 200 piece puzzle, Ariel 200 piece puzzle, princess 100 piece puzzle, Belle Rubber Ducky, connect color Princess Activity Pad, Frozen 2 jumbo coloring and activity book, Moana Coloring book, Princess notebook, Disney Matching game and princess laundry basket.


Retail Value - $120

Spiderman item
Spiderman item
Spiderman
$10

Starting bid

(2) Marvel Mystery Minis, Marvel Spiderman Activity Kit, Spiderman Backpack, Spider-man 2 channel flying figure infrared helicopter, Spider web shooter with glove wrist launcher


Retail Value - $75

Arts and Crafts Elementary item
Arts and Crafts Elementary item
Arts and Crafts Elementary
$10

Starting bid

Neon Brights Activity Tub, Elmers Stretch and Create, Mondo Llama Paint your own ceramic axolotl kit, (10) Elmers classic glitter glue pens, (4) craft containers, (5) wash tape, Hair Stylin Salon Play-Doh, Tie Dye Axolotl Stuffy, Squiz it Super Modeling Foam, Poster, timeless creations 37 piece coloring studio, Art Cart, Pott’d Mini Pottery Kit.


Retail Value - $178

Glam Box - Upper School item
Glam Box - Upper School item
Glam Box - Upper School item
Glam Box - Upper School
$50

Starting bid

Dove garden tea party body scrub, Anne Klein (5) polish collection, Being kind is beautiful eye shadow palette, ultra beauty and Steffi Lynn, Estee lauder eye shadow palette, too faced travel make up pouch, All hair 15 pack scunci, Lancome Paris creme radiance, Clinique pop plush creamy lip gloss, opium Yves saint Laurent perfume (2) thick hair clip, La Vie set belle lance, Smashbox always on shimmer shadow, Victorias secret tease fragrance, (2) Mac eyeshadow, bath and bodyworks dry hand relief, Spa headband and wrist band set, make up erasers, make up organizer, Eyebrow Brush tools, Rimmel London Eyeshadow Palette, Tarte in bloom eyeshadow palette, Covergirl 4 kit eyeshadow, NYX I know that’s bright, Makeup brushes 22 pieces, Eye Eyeshadow, Lala Single Session $69, ulta gift card


Retail Value - $300

Sports Lover item
Sports Lover item
Sports Lover
$50

Starting bid

Basketball, football, sports trivia, would you rather sports edition book, Stanley Water Bottle Black, Sports Duffle Bag, Aviators - 4 pack outbox tickets, $25 Big Five gift card


Retail Value - $220

Arts and Crafts Upper School item
Arts and Crafts Upper School item
Arts and Crafts Upper School item
Arts and Crafts Upper School
$50

Starting bid

Painted landscape canvas, paint brush pen, Painting of Wednesday Adams, Pencil Case, 5 pack 8x8 canvas, 12 Acrylic Paint Pens, (3) 4 x 6 canvas, Art Alternatives Drawing tools set, Princeton Select Brush Set - Brush Set No. 15, Blick Scholastic Golden Taklon Brush Set - Set of 5, Royal & Langnickel Essentials Oil Paint Set, Royal & Langnickel Acrylic Paint Set, artPOP! Stretched Canvas Pack - 8" x 10", Pkg of 5, Blick Studio Hardbound Sketchbook - 8-1/2" x 11", Derwent Burnisher and Blender Pencils Set, Prismacolor Colored Pencil Accessory Set, Prismacolor Premier Colored Pencils - Set of 12, Assorted Colors, Sargent Art Artists' Oil Pastel Sets, AnyMark Alcohol Markers 60 colors, Plastic collapsable basket, Painting easel, $100 Pinots Palette gift card.


Retail Value - $370

Lil Kickers item
Lil Kickers item
Lil Kickers
$25

Starting bid

Shirt, mini soccer ball, certificate, $50 las vegas sports park, 1 week free Marshall arts classes, free gymnastic class, outdoor soccer pass, 1 season of Lil Kickers - $225 Value


Retail Value - $250

The Ride item
The Ride
$25

Starting bid

Private spin class up to 30 people


Retail Value - $500

Desert Dogs Lacrosse Game item
Desert Dogs Lacrosse Game item
Desert Dogs Lacrosse Game
$25

Starting bid

Foam Ball, Sun glasses. Bobble head, Tote bag, jersey, Marvel Legends of LAX comic, 4 tickets to a game - expires 4/30/26


Retail Value - $150

Lazy Dog item
Lazy Dog
$25

Starting bid

$100 gift card to Lazy Dog Restaurant, "Home is the Grandest" mug


Retail Value - $100

Snips & Clips item
Snips & Clips
$25

Starting bid

(2) Sunglasses, Surfs up Cowabunga Shampoo & Body Wash, Surfs Up Zero Knots Conditioner and Detangler, Free Haircut Coupon (2)


Retail Value - $75

Family Fun Package item
Family Fun Package
$25

Starting bid

Lala Photography family session up to 6 people, Dinosaur outpost - 4 tickets, Discovery Children’s museum - 4 tickets, Las Vegas ice center - 1 public skating session (2), Glittering Lights Complimentary Carload, $50 shake shack (2 @ $25 each) Value-$375

Family Game Night item
Family Game Night item
Family Game Night item
Family Game Night
$25

Starting bid

(2) Toy Story 3 150+ piece puzzle, UNO, ONO 99, DOS, Phase 10 (2) 100 piece puzzle, (2) Puzzlebug 500 piece puzzle, Guess Who, Catan, Tournament Fishing, Imposter, (2) Wild Republic Water Games, Trouble, Clue, Twister, Jenga, Mouse Trap, Monopoly, Scrabble Slam, and Pictionary in a Large Game Basket


Retail Value - $165

KPOP Demon Hunters item
KPOP Demon Hunters
$15

Starting bid

KPOP Demon Hunters Blanket (50x60), mini karaoke with two microphones, hair chalk, HUNTR/X water bottle, HUNTR/X
T-shirt (small), wall mountable CD player, Netflix KPOP Demon Hunters soundtrack, Backpack, Disco Ball, Bracelet


Retail Value - $

LEGO item
LEGO item
LEGO
$25

Starting bid

Ninjago Dragons Rising, LEGO Dreamzzz 20 in 1, Star Wars Clone Trooper & Battle Droid Battle Pack, LEGO friends Panda Sanctuary, LEGO Storage Head, LEGO star wars spider tank, LEGO Storage cinch bucket, Container, LEGO Christmas Ornament Selection, LEGO Adorable Dogs, Sora's Dragon Spinjitzu Spinner, Classic Lego Build Mat - Green


Retail Value - $209

Gamer item
Gamer item
Gamer
$15

Starting bid

T-Shirt, Pokemon Mousepad, Hi Chew, Red Dragon Gaming Mouse, Red Dragon Gaming Keyboard, Gtheos 2.4GHz Wireless Gaming Headset

Retail Value - $140

Glam Girl - Elementary item
Glam Girl - Elementary item
Glam Girl - Elementary
$15

Starting bid

Teddy Bear Set (1 mini bag with keychain, 1 gel pen, 2 erasers, 2 rings, 1 notebook, 1 pencil, 1 lip gloss, 1 sticker sheet), Pedicure set, Love Nails set with scented nail polish, (2) vanilla bath bombs, set of 5 hydration lip balm, I’m aloe face mask, 5 costume bracelets


Retail Value - $165.00

Dog Lover item
Dog Lover item
Dog Lover item
Dog Lover
$5

Starting bid

Pet bowl dry mat, crinkle fox, (4) tennis balls, 3 chew toys, 3 rope toys 1 silicone ball, Snuffle Mat, Dog Smart Hide, Seek & Treat!, Metal Treat Container, Launch Time, Dog Puzzle, Free Month of Bark Box


Retail Value - $90

Kids Bedroom Design item
Kids Bedroom Design
$30

Starting bid

4 Hour Design Session with Nicole of NicoleLucevicHome. In person design consultation with measurements of the space. Concept Board with furniture layout and clickable shopping links for all items.


Retail Value $850.00

Wine Basket item
Wine Basket item
Wine Basket
$15

Starting bid

(4) Crystal wine glasses, Wine Opener, Heitz Cabernet Napa


Retail Value - $120

Whiskey Basket item
Whiskey Basket item
Whiskey Basket
$25

Starting bid

Remus Repeal Reserve Straight Burbon Whiskey, Decanter, Ice Ball Maker, (4) whiskey glasses


Retail Value - $120

Water Wings Private Swim Lessons item
Water Wings Private Swim Lessons
$10

Starting bid

This certificate includes 2 private swim lessons and the registration fee for Water Wings Swim School. Expires 4/1/26


Retail Value - $135

Water Wings Private Swim Lessons item
Water Wings Private Swim Lessons
$10

Starting bid

This certificate includes 2 private swim lessons and the registration fee for Water Wings Swim School. Expires 4/1/26


Retail Value - $135

Water Wings Gift Certificate item
Water Wings Gift Certificate
$5

Starting bid

$100 Gift Certificate for Water Wings Swim School. Expires 4/1/26


Retail Value - $100

One Month of Swim School item
One Month of Swim School
$10

Starting bid

One month Swim School Enrollment at Stone Sports Swim School.

Expires 9/1/26


Retail Value - $96

One Month of Swim School item
One Month of Swim School
$10

Starting bid

One month Swim School Enrollment at Stone Sports Swim School.

Expires 9/1/26


Retail Value - $96

One Month of Swim School item
One Month of Swim School
$10

Starting bid

One month Swim School Enrollment at Stone Sports Swim School.


Retail Value - $96

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