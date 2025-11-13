Doral Saddle PTSO's Silent Auction

Enjoy an unforgettable Vegas Golden Knights experience for two with exclusive access to the Bud Light Lounge at T-Mobile Arena! These premium Club Seat tickets include entry into the private Bud Light Lounge, where guests can relax in a stylish atmosphere, enjoy upgraded amenities, and take in all the excitement of game day. This is a special opportunity to watch the Knights in comfort and luxury—perfect for hockey fans looking to elevate their night out!

Hockey Puck signed by Victor Olofsson #95 (includes certificate of authenticity)





**MUST BE 21+ to enter





Retail Value - $800