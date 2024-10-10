Dorcas Ministries Silent Auction

This one-of-a-kind handcrafted live-edge charcuterie board is harvested from locally grown North Carolina black walnut wood and expertly sanded, oiled, and finished by our own DFJ Artisans. This board is a masterpiece, unique in shape, wood grain, and character, including gorgeous spalted wood patterns, knots and live edges. The wood has been kiln-fired, sanded using five grits to achieve the smooth glass-like surface, and oiled with multiple layers of food-grade butcher block conditioner made from mineral oils and natural waxes. We then add soft, durable, sustainably sourced US leather stitched handles with beautiful brass hardware (that will not rust) to the sides and rubber feet to the bottom for stabilization and counter-protection. The board comes with a handmade felt bag for storage. (Retail value $155)

This one-of-a-kind handcrafted live-edge charcuterie board is harvested from locally grown North Carolina black walnut wood and expertly sanded, oiled, and finished by our own DFJ Artisans. This board is a masterpiece, unique in shape, wood grain, and character, including gorgeous spalted wood patterns, knots and live edges. The wood has been kiln-fired, sanded using five grits to achieve the smooth glass-like surface, and oiled with multiple layers of food-grade butcher block conditioner made from mineral oils and natural waxes. We then add soft, durable, sustainably sourced US leather stitched handles with beautiful brass hardware (that will not rust) to the sides and rubber feet to the bottom for stabilization and counter-protection. The board comes with a handmade felt bag for storage. (Retail value $155)

More details...