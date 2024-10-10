Dorcas Ministries Silent Auction

Meet the Mae Gold Butterfly Short Pendant Necklace in Indigo Watercolor Illusion. Crafted using kite-shaped stones, this pendant is a contemporary take on the playful butterfly shape and is perfect for freshening up your layered look.
19" chain; 14k yellow gold over brass (Retail value: $75)
Charcuterie Board by Designed for Joy
$30
Starting bid
This one-of-a-kind handcrafted live-edge charcuterie board is harvested from locally grown North Carolina black walnut wood and expertly sanded, oiled, and finished by our own DFJ Artisans. This board is a masterpiece, unique in shape, wood grain, and character, including gorgeous spalted wood patterns, knots and live edges.
The wood has been kiln-fired, sanded using five grits to achieve the smooth glass-like surface, and oiled with multiple layers of food-grade butcher block conditioner made from mineral oils and natural waxes. We then add soft, durable, sustainably sourced US leather stitched handles with beautiful brass hardware (that will not rust) to the sides and rubber feet to the bottom for stabilization and counter-protection. The board comes with a handmade felt bag for storage. (Retail value $155)
$200 Gift Card for Bailey's Fine Jewelry
$50
Starting bid
Check out the newest location at Fenton in Cary. The carefully curated selection of designer jewelry at their Fenton of Cary location features the industry's most coveted jewelry designer names from David Yurman, Elizabeth Locke, Ippolita, Marco Bicego, Lagos, Mikimoto, and more. In addition, shop our best-selling Bailey’s Collections, an amazing selection of Engagement Rings, Wedding Bands, Colored Stone & Sterling Silver Jewelry, Men’s Jewelry, Pre-Owned Rolex Watches, and more!
Officially licensed NHL signed Hurricanes jersey and puck
$40
Starting bid
This officially licensed authentic replica hockey jersey has been signed by the 2023-24 Carolina Hurricanes team and has a certificate of authenticity. Aeroready fabric wicks moisture away. Made from Adidas' Primegreen recycled materials in size USA 52. The set includes an NHL officially licensed hockey puck signed by number 31 Fredrick Anderson, along with a certificate of authenticity. (Value: $200)
Round of Golf for 4 at Prestonwood Country Club
$150
Starting bid
Enjoy a round of golf for four at the prestigious Prestonwood Country Club in Cary, NC. Set on a beautifully manicured course, this experience offers the perfect blend of challenge and relaxation, with scenic views and top-tier amenities. Prestonwood provides the ideal setting for a memorable outing, whether you're a seasoned golfer or just looking for a day of leisure with friends. (Value: $700)
Molly Beads Clay & Bone Necklace
$20
Starting bid
Elevate your style with the exquisite Molly Beads Clay & Bone Beaded Necklace. Crafted with care using natural materials, this unique piece offers a versatile touch to any outfit. Experience the artistry firsthand - get your hands on this stunning necklace now!
Handcrafted clay and bone beaded necklace features five central carved clay beads with bone disc spacers, and gold-tone hardware. Clasp has an extender chain, allowing it to be adjustable from 18 to 22 inches.
(Retail value: $96)
Molly Beads Multi-Color Beaded Chain Link Necklace
$20
Starting bid
Experience the vibrant beauty of the Molly Beads Multi-Color Beaded Chain Necklace - a stunning piece handcrafted with care. Its versatile design effortlessly complements any outfit, adding a pop of color to your look. Elevate your style with this exquisite accessory today!
This bright and fun necklace features bold, colorful beaded plastic discs surrounded by gold-tone chain link. Necklace is adjustable from 24-27 inches, with a 3-inch extension chain.
(Retail value: $89)
Brahmin Melbourne Collection Lane Crossbody Bag- Black
$40
Starting bid
Experience luxury with the Brahmin Melbourne Collection Lane Crossbody Bag in classic black. Crafted from premium leather, this bag combines stylish design with versatile functionality, making it a must-have accessory for any fashion-forward individual.
From the Melbourne Collection by Brahman, the Lane Crossbody bag features a genuine leather exterior, zip-top closure, gold-tone, hardware, back slip pocket, removable and adjustable strap, interior zip pocket, and three credit card slots.
Due to the nature of the materials used, this product is one of a kind. Dimensions: 8.2" W x 8" H x 2.8" D. (Retail value $245)
Dooney & Bourke Ostrich Saddle Bag- Grey
$50
Starting bid
Indulge in luxury with the Dooney & Bourke Ostrich Saddle Bag in elegant grey. Crafted from premium materials, this versatile piece boasts a luxurious design that will elevate any outfit.
Dooney and Bourke saddle bag with adjustable, removable Crossbody strap. Features a textured ostrich print in Italian leather. This Crossbody bag has an external zip pocket, a magnetic snap closure, and gold-tone hardware. Interior features one inside zip pocket, one inside slip pocket, and one inside key hook. Bag is fully lined.
Dimensions: 8" W x 7.25" H x 3.25" D. Strap drop length 26".
Materials: Genuine Italian leather. (Retail value: $288)
Cuyana Recycled Knit Overnight Bag- Cappuccino
$40
Starting bid
Experience the perfect blend of sustainability and style with the Cuyana Recycled Knit Overnight Bag in Cappuccino. Its spacious design and chic color make it the ideal choice for your next getaway.
The Cuyana Overnight Bag is a spacious travel partner for overnight trips and fits underneath most airplane seats. This bag features a removable and adjustable shoulder strap, two exterior zip pockets (16” W x 9.5” H), and gold-tone hardware. Interior has three slip pockets; one large pocket (16” W x 9.5” H) and two smaller pockets (7.5” W x 7.5” H) Dimensions: 19" W x 13" H x 5.5" D. Handle drop 9.5". Shoulder length adjusts from 30"-36" and has seven holes.
Weight: 3.4 lbs. (Retail value: $248)
4 tickets for the NC Courage 2025 Season
$40
Starting bid
Valid for 4 tickets to a mutually agreed upon home match during the 2025 NC Courage regular season. Seats will be located in Sideline East (Sections 301-304 or 307-310) Value: $248
The North Carolina Courage is a Division I professional women’s soccer team in the National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL). The NC Courage play home games at Sahlen’s Stadium at WakeMed Soccer Park in Cary, NC.
Family Adventure Package
$40
Starting bid
Enjoy local family adventures, including Game on Escapes - 4 tickets to an escape room; Exit Strategy escape room tickets for 2; Triangle Rock Club - 4 day passes; $10 Andia's gift card (total value: $200)
