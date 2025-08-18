DO's Got Talent 2 - Sponsors and Ticket Sales

Hosted by
About this event
401 W Fond Du Lac St, Ripon, WI 54971, USA
Grants entry to the event with access to standard amenities and activities.
Your $1000 and up sponsorship includes 6 tickets to event, signage at event, recognition on Diverse Options' website and social media
Your $500-$999 sponsorship includes 4 tickets to event, signage at event, recognition on Diverse Options' website and social media
Your $250-$499 sponsorship includes 2 tickets to event, signage at event, recognition on Diverse Options' website and social media
Your $100-$249 sponsorship includes signage at event, recognition on Diverse Options' website and social media
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!