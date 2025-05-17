Double Down and Dance Package

Cozy and intimate, the Standard Queen is our most common room type, ideal for solo travelers or couples. These rooms feature a Queen sized mattress, a flat screen Smart TV with cable, a mini-fridge, a small desk/workstation, complimentary coffee and tea, a mini-bar, and Grown Alchemist bathroom products.
Cozy and intimate, the Standard Queen is our most common room type, ideal for solo travelers or couples. These rooms feature a Queen sized mattress, a flat screen Smart TV with cable, a mini-fridge, a small desk/workstation, complimentary coffee and tea, a mini-bar, and Grown Alchemist bathroom products.
Queen Suite
$599
With its larger layout, the Queen Suite provides a bedroom as well as a separate living area with a fold out sleeper sofa. Ideal for two people in need of more space, a family of four, or a group of friends. The Queen Suite has the ability to be closed off for privacy from the living space. These rooms feature a Queen sized mattress, fold out sleeper sofa, two flat screen Smart TV’s with cable, mini-fridge, seating area, desk/workstation, complimentary coffee and tea, mini-bar, and Grown Alchemist bathroom products.
With its larger layout, the Queen Suite provides a bedroom as well as a separate living area with a fold out sleeper sofa. Ideal for two people in need of more space, a family of four, or a group of friends. The Queen Suite has the ability to be closed off for privacy from the living space. These rooms feature a Queen sized mattress, fold out sleeper sofa, two flat screen Smart TV’s with cable, mini-fridge, seating area, desk/workstation, complimentary coffee and tea, mini-bar, and Grown Alchemist bathroom products.
ADA Deluxe King Suite
$629
Design meets efficiency in this spacious ADA King Suite. Located on our ground floor, this accessible Suite is ideal for solo travelers, couples, or the traveling twosome. This room features a King sized mattress, a flat screen Smart TV with cable, a mini-fridge, a desk/workstation, complimentary coffee and tea, a mini-bar, and Grown Alchemist bathroom products.
Design meets efficiency in this spacious ADA King Suite. Located on our ground floor, this accessible Suite is ideal for solo travelers, couples, or the traveling twosome. This room features a King sized mattress, a flat screen Smart TV with cable, a mini-fridge, a desk/workstation, complimentary coffee and tea, a mini-bar, and Grown Alchemist bathroom products.
Deluxe King Suite
$659
Our oh so stylish Deluxe King is thoughtfully laid out with an incredibly spacious bathroom, and is an ideal choice for solo travelers or couples. Located on the second floor, this corner suite boasts the best view of downtown Reno and bustling Virginia Street. This room features a King sized mattress, a flat screen Smart TV with cable, a mini-fridge, a small desk/workstation, complimentary coffee and tea, a mini-bar, and Grown Alchemist bathroom products.
Our oh so stylish Deluxe King is thoughtfully laid out with an incredibly spacious bathroom, and is an ideal choice for solo travelers or couples. Located on the second floor, this corner suite boasts the best view of downtown Reno and bustling Virginia Street. This room features a King sized mattress, a flat screen Smart TV with cable, a mini-fridge, a small desk/workstation, complimentary coffee and tea, a mini-bar, and Grown Alchemist bathroom products.
King Suite
$699
Indulge in comfort and style in our King Suite, our largest and most popular room, ideal for couples or the traveling twosome. With ample space to lounge, work, or relax, consider the King Suite your home away from home. These rooms feature a King sized mattress, a flat screen Smart TV with cable, a mini-fridge, a desk/workstation, complimentary coffee and tea, a mini-bar, and Grown Alchemist bathroom products.
Indulge in comfort and style in our King Suite, our largest and most popular room, ideal for couples or the traveling twosome. With ample space to lounge, work, or relax, consider the King Suite your home away from home. These rooms feature a King sized mattress, a flat screen Smart TV with cable, a mini-fridge, a desk/workstation, complimentary coffee and tea, a mini-bar, and Grown Alchemist bathroom products.