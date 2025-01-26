Double Eagle Tour Charity Tournament Sponsorship Packages
Charity Tournament Name Title Sponsor
$1,000
Get Top Naming rights for the Annual Double Eagle Tour - The Carolinas Scholarship Charity Tourney
(The “Your Name” Annual Double Eagle Tour - The Carolinas Scholarship Charity Tourney)
Sponsorship Includes:
-Logo placement at event (Banner or Spike Sign)
-Name/Logo inclusion in all Digital/Social Media Platforms
-Logo Inclusion on all scorecards
-Logo Inclusion on all cart signs
Charity Tournament Name Presenting Sponsor
$500
Get Presenting naming rights for the Annual Double Eagle Tour - The Carolinas Scholarship Charity Tourney
Annual Double Eagle Tour - The Carolinas Scholarship Charity Tourney Presented by “Your Name”)
Sponsorship Includes:
-Logo placement at event (Banner or Spike Sign)
-Name/Logo inclusion in all Digital/Social Media Platforms
-Logo Inclusion on all scorecards
-Logo Inclusion on all cart signs
Golf Range Sponsor
$250
Get Golf Range Naming rights for the Annual Double Eagle Tour - The Carolinas Scholarship Charity Tourney
(The “Your Name” Annual Double Eagle Tour - The Carolinas Scholarship Charity Tourney Range)
Sponsorship Includes:
-Logo placement at Tournament Golf Range (Banner or Spike Sign)
-Name/Logo inclusion in all Digital/Social Media Platforms
Putting Green Sponsor
$250
Get Putting Green Naming rights for the Annual Double Eagle Tour - The Carolinas Scholarship Charity Tourney
(The “Your Name” Annual Double Eagle Tour - The Carolinas Scholarship Charity Tourney Putting Green)
Sponsorship Includes:
-Logo placement at Putting Green (Banner or Spike Sign)
-Name/Logo inclusion in all Digital/Social Media Platforms
Charity Event Hole Signage Sponsor
$75
Naming Rights one or more holes at any tour event.
-The “Your Name” Par 5 Hole 7
