Double Eagle Tour Charity Tournament Sponsorship Packages

Charity Tournament Name Title Sponsor item
Charity Tournament Name Title Sponsor
$1,000
Get Top Naming rights for the Annual Double Eagle Tour - The Carolinas Scholarship Charity Tourney (The “Your Name” Annual Double Eagle Tour - The Carolinas Scholarship Charity Tourney) Sponsorship Includes: -Logo placement at event (Banner or Spike Sign) -Name/Logo inclusion in all Digital/Social Media Platforms -Logo Inclusion on all scorecards -Logo Inclusion on all cart signs
Charity Tournament Name Presenting Sponsor item
Charity Tournament Name Presenting Sponsor
$500
Get Presenting naming rights for the Annual Double Eagle Tour - The Carolinas Scholarship Charity Tourney Annual Double Eagle Tour - The Carolinas Scholarship Charity Tourney Presented by “Your Name”) Sponsorship Includes: -Logo placement at event (Banner or Spike Sign) -Name/Logo inclusion in all Digital/Social Media Platforms -Logo Inclusion on all scorecards -Logo Inclusion on all cart signs
Golf Range Sponsor item
Golf Range Sponsor
$250
Get Golf Range Naming rights for the Annual Double Eagle Tour - The Carolinas Scholarship Charity Tourney (The “Your Name” Annual Double Eagle Tour - The Carolinas Scholarship Charity Tourney Range) Sponsorship Includes: -Logo placement at Tournament Golf Range (Banner or Spike Sign) -Name/Logo inclusion in all Digital/Social Media Platforms
Putting Green Sponsor item
Putting Green Sponsor
$250
Get Putting Green Naming rights for the Annual Double Eagle Tour - The Carolinas Scholarship Charity Tourney (The “Your Name” Annual Double Eagle Tour - The Carolinas Scholarship Charity Tourney Putting Green) Sponsorship Includes: -Logo placement at Putting Green (Banner or Spike Sign) -Name/Logo inclusion in all Digital/Social Media Platforms
Charity Event Hole Signage Sponsor item
Charity Event Hole Signage Sponsor
$75
Naming Rights one or more holes at any tour event. -The “Your Name” Par 5 Hole 7

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing