Double Love Experience Church

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Double Love Experience Church

About this event

Double Love Experience Church Wellness Retreat

50 Lovers Ln

Putnam Valley, NY 10579, USA

DLE Retreat Registration Deposit (non-refundable)
$50

10 left!

This deposit holds your space within the DLE Retreat House. It DOES NOT include transportation or meals. This is a non-refundable deposit.


You are not considered completely registered until your final payment is rendered.

DLE Registration (FULL REGISTRATION)
$100

10 left!

This full payment secures your space within the DLE Retreat House. It DOES NOT include transportation or meals. This is a non-refundable payment.

DLE Registration (Remaining Balance)
$50

10 left!

This is the place to render your final payment for the DLE retreat. This is non-refundable. It DOES NOT include transportation or meals.


THIS MUST BE PAID NO LATER THAN APRIL 26, 2026 AT 11:59P

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