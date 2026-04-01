Double Love Experience Church Wellness Retreat

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10 left!
This deposit holds your space within the DLE Retreat House. It DOES NOT include transportation or meals. This is a non-refundable deposit.
You are not considered completely registered until your final payment is rendered.
10 left!
This full payment secures your space within the DLE Retreat House. It DOES NOT include transportation or meals. This is a non-refundable payment.
10 left!
This is the place to render your final payment for the DLE retreat. This is non-refundable. It DOES NOT include transportation or meals.
THIS MUST BE PAID NO LATER THAN APRIL 26, 2026 AT 11:59P
$
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