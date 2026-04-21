Double Time with Sean Vitale and Jennifer Murmylo

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About this event
Jen and Sean open the day with some of their personal favorite Charleston steps including Sean's signature Tandem trick. Come ready to play.
Jen and Sean bring one of their most recent half-chorus jams to the floor, breaking down the Texas Tommy, drags, and the rhythmic choices that give their dancing its edge. If you want to understand what makes their spotlights pop, this is for you.
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