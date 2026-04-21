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The Allston Abbey

About this event

Double Time with Sean Vitale and Jennifer Murmylo

5 St Lukes Rd

Allston, MA 02134, USA

Charleston (intermediate) 11:00–12:30
$25

Jen and Sean open the day with some of their personal favorite Charleston steps including Sean's signature Tandem trick. Come ready to play.

Jumpin' and Jamming (advanced) 12:45–2:45
$30

Jen and Sean bring one of their most recent half-chorus jams to the floor, breaking down the Texas Tommy, drags, and the rhythmic choices that give their dancing its edge. If you want to understand what makes their spotlights pop, this is for you.

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