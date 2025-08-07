Douglas Elementary School Foundation's Silent Auction

auctionV2.input.startingBid
Enjoy spectacular views at this 6 bedroom cabin near Boone and West Jefferson! Plenty of room for your family and friends! Rated 5 stars on AirBnB! Value: $2500
This is a voucher for a custom watercolor to be completed within four weeks of redeeming it with Megan O'Connor Upchurch. The auction winner will provide a photo of the home you'd like to use for the portrait, and Megan will hand paint it on 5x7" cold-press watercolor paper.
These are fantastic for going-away gifts, house-warming gifts, holidays and birthdays; as part of a collection showing a family's home history; and especially popular with real estate agents for closing gifts! Value: $150
Enjoy this Skin Care Treatment Basket from Amelia Aesthetics!
Included ($1500 value!):
Wrinkle Relaxer Treatment – Professional wrinkle relaxer treatment administered by our expert medical team.
Facial Treatment - Professional facial treatment administered by our expert medical team.
Hydrinity Skincare Collection (5 Full-Sized Products!)
You and 3 friends enjoy a 6-hour doubles clinic in Charleston, SC with renowned tennis coach, Jonathan Stokke!
Jonathan is a 9-time national champion, a Doubles All-American and played in the US Open 2x!
The 4 players will enjoy 2 days (3 hours each) of personalized doubles coaching.
Stokke's camps typically go for over $2,000 per player ($8,000+ value!) - so don't miss this opportunity!
Discover more about Jonathan on Instagram @stokketennis and on YouTube @stokketennis: https://www.youtube.com/@StokkeTennis
An Evening To Ignite 2026 returns to The Merrimon-Wynne House in Raleigh on Friday, March 20, 2026. This event is a fully donated, immersive fundraising night where 100% of proceeds benefit one grassroots nonprofit. Haven House’s Crisis & Homeless Services is the 2026 benefactor. Enjoy an immersive theme, interactive experiences, casino-style games, elevated bites and beverages, live entertainment, and exciting auctions.
Enjoy a memorable day on the greens at the stunning Belmont Lake Golf Club! This complimentary certificate includes an 18-hole round of golf for four players, plus golf carts, on one of Eastern North Carolina’s premier championship courses. Perfect for a relaxing outing with friends, family, or colleagues. Bid now and tee up an unforgettable experience!
Jump-start your fitness goals with this 5-class pack from Orangetheory Fitness! Enjoy heart-pumping, high-energy workouts designed to boost strength, endurance, and confidence—all in a fun, supportive studio environment. This package also includes an exclusive Orangetheory swag bag, filled with branded gear to keep you motivated along the way. Whether you’re a beginner or a seasoned athlete, this is your chance to experience the workout everyone is talking about. Bid now and feel the difference!
Discover the joy of music with three months of private lessons (12 total) from Ms. Hollis! The winning bidder may choose from piano, guitar, violin, or viola, making this the perfect opportunity for a beginner or an advancing young musician. A beloved instructor in the Douglas community, Ms. Hollis is known for her patient approach, strong musical expertise, and passion for helping students grow in skill and confidence. Inspire a lifelong love of music—bid now and start making beautiful melodies!
At Marie Farms, wellness isn’t just a goal—it’s a lifestyle rooted in nature, connection, and community. Whether you’re sipping a refreshing mocktail under the trees, finding your breath alongside a few curious bunnies, or learning how to care for your body from the inside out, our wellness events are designed to help you recharge in the most joyful way possible. The Signature Wellness Workshop includes an onsite host, nutritional expert, 1.5 hours exclusive use of Marie Farms, accommodation of up to 25 people, health conversations, giveaways (wellness guide, mom's resource guide, access to a women's hormone health video, etc.) and much, much more!
