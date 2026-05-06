Biltmore Scholar Day Silent Auction-2026

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Starting bid
Park in the primo front parking space while hosting your private party under the beach tent for you to enjoy the beach, the pool and a server. Enjoy up to $400 worth of food and drink included.
Starting bid
Park in the primo front parking space while hosting your private party under the beach tent for you to enjoy the beach, the pool and a server. Enjoy up to $400 worth of food and drink included.
Starting bid
"Pick your Saturday Sweeps Tee Time” If you draw noon, impress your team and make up for that slice by providing the tee time of your team's choosing.
Starting bid
Starting bid
Brad is donating one foursome to include 30 minutes range clinic and 9-hole on course less onto the highest bidder!
Starting bid
Craig is donating one foursome to include 30 minutes range clinic and 9-hole on course less onto the highest bidder!
Starting bid
David is donating a foursome of golf to include 30-minute range clinic and an 18-hole on course lesson.
Starting bid
Hit the course in style with this Johnny Walker golf bag featuring a sleek design, durable construction, and plenty of storage for all your gear. Perfect for any golf enthusiast, and a great way to support our scholars!
Starting bid
Starting bid
A round of golf at a premier Chicagoland Venue with you and your partner paired up against Biltmore member/Evans Scholar/WGA Director Jim Roach & WGA Tournament Director/Evans Scholar Vince Pellegrino in the 5th Annual Biltmore Scholar Day Founder’s Cup match.
Starting bid
Enjoy a Wine Locker for one year stocked with Premium Wine!
Starting bid
Clay Shooting foursome for the women at Northbrook Sports Club with Tiffany Andreae. Includes lunch and drinks after your round or can be paired with a Catlow Tour and lunch at Long Story Short Pub
Starting bid
Clay Shooting foursome for the guys at Northbrook Sports Club with Wayne Andreae, followed by bourbon & cigars at the Northbrook Sports club or we can pair the men’s event with a backstage tour and drinks at The Wild Onion Pub
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Santi’s famous food truck will prepare a delicious meal with entrees donated by Stan Pajerski for 75 of your guests at your designated location.
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This basket includes a variety of Budweiser merchandise and collectible items sure to please any beer enthusiast. Cheers to great style and even better memories!
Starting bid
A foursome of golf with carts included Tuesday, Wednesday or Thursday after 1:00 pm.
Starting bid
A foursome of golf with carts at Inverness Golf Club.
Starting bid
A foursome of golf with carts at Ivanhoe.
Starting bid
A foursome of golf with carts at Black Sheep Golf Club
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