Biltmore Scholars foundation
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Hosted by

Biltmore Scholars foundation

About this event

Sales closed

Biltmore Scholar Day Silent Auction-2026

Pick-up location

160 Biltmore Dr, North Barrington, IL 60010, USA

Biltmore Beach Club Party item
Biltmore Beach Club Party
$200

Starting bid

Park in the primo front parking space while hosting your private party under the beach tent for you to enjoy the beach, the pool and a server. Enjoy up to $400 worth of food and drink included.

Biltmore Beach Club Party item
Biltmore Beach Club Party
$200

Starting bid

Park in the primo front parking space while hosting your private party under the beach tent for you to enjoy the beach, the pool and a server. Enjoy up to $400 worth of food and drink included.

A Sweeps Edge item
A Sweeps Edge
$350

Starting bid

"Pick your Saturday Sweeps Tee Time” If you draw noon, impress your team and make up for that slice by providing the tee time of your team's choosing.

Skin Wellness Certificate (Renee Diak-Witek) item
Skin Wellness Certificate (Renee Diak-Witek)
$150

Starting bid

A gift card for PCA Skin Products, please visit Skin Wellness By Renee for more details.

Golf Lessons from Brad Bartelt item
Golf Lessons from Brad Bartelt
$400

Starting bid

Brad is donating one foursome to include 30 minutes range clinic and 9-hole on course less onto the highest bidder!

Golf Lessons from Craig Bertrand item
Golf Lessons from Craig Bertrand
$400

Starting bid

Craig is donating one foursome to include 30 minutes range clinic and 9-hole on course less onto the highest bidder!

Golf Lessons from David Burdick item
Golf Lessons from David Burdick
$600

Starting bid

David is donating a foursome of golf to include 30-minute range clinic and an 18-hole on course lesson.

Johnny Walker Golf Bag item
Johnny Walker Golf Bag
$100

Starting bid

Hit the course in style with this Johnny Walker golf bag featuring a sleek design, durable construction, and plenty of storage for all your gear. Perfect for any golf enthusiast, and a great way to support our scholars!

Autographed Glove signed by Mike Tyson item
Autographed Glove signed by Mike Tyson
$150

Starting bid

The Founders Cup item
The Founders Cup
$1,000

Starting bid

A round of golf at a premier Chicagoland Venue with you and your partner paired up against Biltmore member/Evans Scholar/WGA Director Jim Roach & WGA Tournament Director/Evans Scholar Vince Pellegrino in the 5th Annual Biltmore Scholar Day Founder’s Cup match.

Stocked Wine Locker (Biltmore Members Only) item
Stocked Wine Locker (Biltmore Members Only)
$300

Starting bid

Enjoy a Wine Locker for one year stocked with Premium Wine!

Foursome Clay Shooting item
Foursome Clay Shooting
$250

Starting bid

Clay Shooting foursome for the women at Northbrook Sports Club with Tiffany Andreae. Includes lunch and drinks after your round or can be paired with a Catlow Tour and lunch at Long Story Short Pub

Foursome Clay Shooting item
Foursome Clay Shooting
$250

Starting bid

Clay Shooting foursome for the guys at Northbrook Sports Club with Wayne Andreae, followed by bourbon & cigars at the Northbrook Sports club or we can pair the men’s event with a backstage tour and drinks at The Wild Onion Pub

Stan & Santi's Sausage Party item
Stan & Santi's Sausage Party
$1,000

Starting bid

Santi’s famous food truck will prepare a delicious meal with entrees donated by Stan Pajerski for 75 of your guests at your designated location.

Budweiser Swag item
Budweiser Swag
$250

Starting bid

This basket includes a variety of Budweiser merchandise and collectible items sure to please any beer enthusiast. Cheers to great style and even better memories!

Foursome of Golf at Wynstone Golf Club item
Foursome of Golf at Wynstone Golf Club
$400

Starting bid

A foursome of golf with carts included Tuesday, Wednesday or Thursday after 1:00 pm.

Foursome of Golf with carts at Inverness Golf Club item
Foursome of Golf with carts at Inverness Golf Club
$400

Starting bid

A foursome of golf with carts at Inverness Golf Club.

Foursome of golf with carts at Ivanhoe item
Foursome of golf with carts at Ivanhoe
$400

Starting bid

A foursome of golf with carts at Ivanhoe.

Foursome of Golf with carts at Black Sheep item
Foursome of Golf with carts at Black Sheep
$400

Starting bid

A foursome of golf with carts at Black Sheep Golf Club

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!