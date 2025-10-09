Doula Basket Silent Auction

Value: $1,400+

This incredible gift basket, donated by My Fairy Doula, provides the ultimate support for a growing family—blending professional doula care with comfort and self-care essentials.

Birth Package Includes:

Two (2) 45-minute prenatal visits

Birth support (up to 20 hours)

Two (2) postpartum visits (1–2 hours each)

Self-Care Basket Includes:

Dr. Teal’s Magnesium Bath Bombs

Yogi Sweet Tangerine Positive Energy Tea

White Fluffy Throw Blanket

Velvet Journal with Bow Closure

Together, this package offers both the expertise of a trusted birth professional and the comfort of home-based wellness essentials.

