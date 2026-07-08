The Doula Cooperative

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The Doula Cooperative

About this event

THW Doula Training Program

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Training Deposit item
Training Deposit
$300

Doula Training Deposit

THW Doula Certification Pathway item
THW Doula Certification Pathway
$1,800

Full Price of THW doula training program.

Doula Training Only item
Doula Training Only
$850

This program is for anyone wanting to be a doula, but does not provide the additional education required by the OHA THW Doula program.

Paying Towards My Balance item
Paying Towards My Balance
Pay what you can

Paying on your THW Doula Training Balance? Enter the amount you would like to pay to reduce your outstanding balance. All balances must be paid by the end of your training program.

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