DoulaChella Fund-A-Need

Our Babysitting Training Program—is designed to equip our teen team members with the skills and tools needed to step in and support our families in moments of real need. Through this training, we cover basic childcare, CPR, emergency protocols, and trauma-informed care approaches, all rooted in compassion and cultural awareness.





For just $250, a donor can sponsor babysitting training for a teen who can step in to support a family during labor, hospitalization, or the critical postpartum stage, providing much-needed care for older siblings and giving new parents the space to heal and adjust.