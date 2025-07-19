A Place for Ummi Maternity Care and Family Services

A Place for Ummi Maternity Care and Family Services

DoulaChella Fund-A-Need

Equip a Newborn & Family item
Equip a Newborn & Family
$1,000

You can equip an entire family with everything they need to welcome their newborn safely and with dignity. This level provides a full care package and includes:

  • Pack ’n Play
  • Diapers
  • Baby Clothing
  • Car seat
  • Lactation support
  • Safe Sleep Training
Care for the Caregiver (Teen babysitting Program) item
Care for the Caregiver (Teen babysitting Program)
$500

You can sponsor babysitting support for a family during labor or hospitalization. It's a simple but powerful act of love—making sure a mom can focus on bringing her baby into the world knowing her children are safe, cared for, and surrounded by community.

Train the Caregiver (Teen babysitting Program) (Copy) item
Train the Caregiver (Teen babysitting Program) (Copy)
$250

Our Babysitting Training Program—is designed to equip our teen team members with the skills and tools needed to step in and support our families in moments of real need. Through this training, we cover basic childcare, CPR, emergency protocols, and trauma-informed care approaches, all rooted in compassion and cultural awareness.


For just $250, a donor can sponsor babysitting training for a teen who can step in to support a family during labor, hospitalization, or the critical postpartum stage, providing much-needed care for older siblings and giving new parents the space to heal and adjust.

Support a Safe Sleep Training item
Support a Safe Sleep Training
$125

You can Support a Safe Sleep Start. Your donation will provide:

  • Certified Safe Sleep Class
  • All training materials
  • A Pack ‘n Play

This gift could literally save a life.

Fill the Pantry item
Fill the Pantry
$50

With a donation of just $50, you can Fill the Pantry for a parent in crisis. This includes diapers, wipes, formula, and emergency essentials that help get a family through the most difficult days.


These items may seem small, but to a struggling mom or dad, they mean everything.

