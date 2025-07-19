DoulaChella Fund-A-Need

Offered by
You can equip an entire family with everything they need to welcome their newborn safely and with dignity. This level provides a full care package and includes:
You can sponsor babysitting support for a family during labor or hospitalization. It's a simple but powerful act of love—making sure a mom can focus on bringing her baby into the world knowing her children are safe, cared for, and surrounded by community.
Our Babysitting Training Program—is designed to equip our teen team members with the skills and tools needed to step in and support our families in moments of real need. Through this training, we cover basic childcare, CPR, emergency protocols, and trauma-informed care approaches, all rooted in compassion and cultural awareness.
For just $250, a donor can sponsor babysitting training for a teen who can step in to support a family during labor, hospitalization, or the critical postpartum stage, providing much-needed care for older siblings and giving new parents the space to heal and adjust.
You can Support a Safe Sleep Start. Your donation will provide:
This gift could literally save a life.
With a donation of just $50, you can Fill the Pantry for a parent in crisis. This includes diapers, wipes, formula, and emergency essentials that help get a family through the most difficult days.
These items may seem small, but to a struggling mom or dad, they mean everything.
