Baltimore Blues Society

Hosted by

Baltimore Blues Society

About this event

Down Home Blues Party - 2026

1307 Wilson Point Rd

Baltimore, MD 21220, USA

General Admission
$30

Grants entry to the event with unassigned seating

Table 1
$30

Grants entry to the event with seating for table 1

Table 2
$30

Grants entry to the event with seating for table 2

Table 3
$30

Grants entry to the event with seating for table 3

Table 4
$30

Grants entry to the event with seating for table 4

Table 5
$30

Grants entry to the event with seating for table 5

Table 6
$30

Grants entry to the event with seating for table 6

Table 7
$30

Grants entry to the event with seating for table 7

Table 8
$30

Grants entry to the event with seating for table 8

Table 9
$30

Grants entry to the event with seating for table 9

Table 10
$30

Grants entry to the event with seating for table 10

Table 11
$30

Grants entry to the event with seating for table 11

Table 12
$30

Grants entry to the event with seating for table 12

Table 13
$30

Grants entry to the event with seating for table 13

Table 14
$30

Grants entry to the event with seating for table 14

Table 15
$30

Grants entry to the event with seating for table 15

Table 16
$30

Grants entry to the event with seating for table 16

Table 17
$30

Grants entry to the event with seating for table 17

Table 18
$30

Grants entry to the event with seating for table 18

Table 19
$30

Grants entry to the event with seating for table 19

Table 20
$30

Grants entry to the event with seating for table 20

Table 21
$30

Grants entry to the event with seating for table 21

Table 22
$30

Grants entry to the event with seating for table 22

Add a donation for Baltimore Blues Society

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!