DOWN SYNDROME ASSOCIATION- BIG 25 VIRTUAL FOOD DRIVE

Canned Vegetables- 24pk
$20
24pk canned vegetables
Beef Stew-24pk
$40
Spaghetti (24/Case)
$15
Rolled Oats-(16/case)
$28
Box of cereal
$5
Rice (12pk)
$17
Pancake Mix (8/Case)
$19
5,000lbs of food
$500
Fuel the movement with 5,000 lbs of food—every pound brings us closer to making history!
10,000lbs of food
$1,000
Be a game-changer! Your donation delivers 20,000 lbs of food to empower communities.
20,000
$2,000
Double the impact and help secure 10,000 lbs of food for families in need!
50,000lbs of food
$5,000
Make a record-breaking donation to secure 50,000 lbs of food and drive The Big 25 to victory!
