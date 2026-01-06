Gals That Give

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Gals That Give

About this event

Down Syndrome Association of Delaware Gal's Night Out

32267 Clubhouse Way

Millsboro, DE 19966

Dinner Ticket | General Admission
$49

Held at The Clubhouse at Baywood, this ticket includes a delicious full dinner & dessert. In addition to great conversation and giving back to the community, there will be a pick-a-prize auction, cash bar, and a 50/50 raffle.

Dinner Ticket PLUS a Bottle of RED Wine
$64

Held at The Clubhouse at Baywood, this ticket includes a delicious full dinner & dessert, PLUS a bottle of RED wine. In addition to great conversation and giving back to the community, there will be a pick-a-prize auction, cash bar, and a 50/50 raffle.

Dinner Ticket PLUS a Bottle of WHITE Wine
$64

Held at The Clubhouse at Baywood, this ticket includes a delicious full dinner & dessert, PLUS a bottle of WHITE wine. In addition to great conversation and giving back to the community, there will be a pick-a-prize auction, cash bar, and a 50/50 raffle.

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