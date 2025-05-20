Down Syndrome of Louisville Bourbon Raffle

Take a chance to win big while making a difference! Down Syndrome of Louisville is excited to host our exclusive Bourbon Raffle—where only 10,000 tickets will be sold, giving you great odds to win.

🎉 20 incredible bourbon prizes are up for grabs, featuring rare and sought-after bottles that any bourbon enthusiast will treasure.

Best of all, every ticket purchased directly benefits Down Syndrome of Louisville, supporting our mission to provide lifelong education, resources, and community for individuals with Down syndrome and their families.

✨ Don’t miss your shot at these one-of-a-kind prizes while making an impact in the lives of others.





see full list here

https://dsoflou.org/