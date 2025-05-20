Down Syndrome of Louisville Bourbon Raffle
Take a chance to win big while making a difference! Down Syndrome of Louisville is excited to host our exclusive Bourbon Raffle—where only 10,000 tickets will be sold, giving you great odds to win.
🎉 20 incredible bourbon prizes are up for grabs, featuring rare and sought-after bottles that any bourbon enthusiast will treasure.
Best of all, every ticket purchased directly benefits Down Syndrome of Louisville, supporting our mission to provide lifelong education, resources, and community for individuals with Down syndrome and their families.
✨ Don’t miss your shot at these one-of-a-kind prizes while making an impact in the lives of others.
Down Syndrome of Louisville Gift Card Raffle
Win big while giving back! Down Syndrome of Louisville is thrilled to present our Gift Card Raffle—with only 5,000 tickets available and 10 exciting prizes to win.
Prizes include a variety of popular gift cards, giving you the chance to treat yourself, enjoy a night out, or shop your favorite stores—all while supporting a great cause.
Every ticket purchased helps fund programs and resources that empower individuals with Down syndrome and their families.
✨ Limited tickets. Big prizes. A lasting impact. Don’t miss your chance!
3 or more tickets for $33.00 each
