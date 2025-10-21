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Down Syndrome Of Louisville Inc

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Down Syndrome of Louisville

Kentucky Derby Third-Floor Box for Six People item
Kentucky Derby Third-Floor Box for Six People
$100

Claim your seat for the greatest two minutes in sports! 🏇


What you'll win:

  • Reserved box seating for six guests at the 152nd Kentucky Derby in Section 324*
  • All-inclusive food and drink package (includes alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages)
  • Access to off-site parking at the KY Fair & Expo Center (subject to space availability)
  • Fantastic views of the track
  • Approximate minimum value of $7,000

The winner will be drawn on 4/17/26 at 7:30 pm EST during Down Syndrome of Louisville's Gallop Gala. You do not have to be present to win.


*Please note that the donated ticket(s) may be subject to change and relocation at the sole discretion of Churchill Downs. If a change is necessary, we will provide a replacement ticket(s) of comparable or greater value. It is important to note that Churchill Downs tickets are subject to the Ticketing & Admissions Policy (the 'Policy'). If a Ticket holder is relocated to a seat of comparable face value, no refund or any other remedy shall be entitled to the Ticket holder. We want to ensure that your generosity is maximized, and we appreciate your understanding and flexibility in the event that a substitution is required.

KY #ORG0000805


5-Ticket Bundle - DSL $500 Gift Card Raffle item
5-Ticket Bundle - DSL $500 Gift Card Raffle
$100

Purchase a 5-Ticket Bundle for our $500 gift card raffle and receive five tickets for the price of four!


Enter for a chance to win one or more $500 gift cards 🎉 while supporting Down Syndrome of Louisville’s year-round programs for individuals with Down syndrome and their families.

  • Each gift card package is worth $500. 
  • All packages are listed below.
  • Ten total winners will be drawn. 
  • It is possible for one person to win multiple items on different tickets.
  • Winners who are present may select their package.
  • Winners who are not present will win the remaining items awarded in numerical order.

1) $300 Ruth’s Chris Steak House & $200 Morton’s Steakhouse 

2) $500 Amazon

3) $500 Williams Sonoma 

4) $500 Southwest Airlines

5) $500 Lowe’s 

6) $500 Target 

7)  $500 Pottery Barn 

8) $500 Kroger

9) $500 Macy’s 

10) $500 Cabela’s


This drawing will be held on June 1, 2026, at 7:00 p.m. during the Pro-Celebrity Golf Tournament. You do not need to be present to win. 

KY #ORG0000805


Your raffle entry helps fund educational workshops, social events, and advocacy that build real opportunities for inclusion and connection ❤️. Thank you for standing with our community.


St. Louis Experience item
St. Louis Experience
$75

Experience the best of St. Louis! ⚾🍺🏨


What you'll win:

  • 4 tickets to a St. Louis Cardinals game
  • Clydesdale VIP Experience for four at Anheuser-Busch
  • Two-night stay at a luxury hotel
  • Gift certificate for four to Annie Gunn's Restaurant

The winner will be drawn on June 1st, 2026, at 7:00 p.m. during the Pro-Celebrity Golf Tournament. You do not need to be present to win.


KY #ORG0000805

Individual Tickets - DSL $500 Gift Card Raffle item
Individual Tickets - DSL $500 Gift Card Raffle
$25

Enter for a chance to win one or more $500 gift cards 🎉 while supporting Down Syndrome of Louisville’s year-round programs for individuals with Down syndrome and their families.

  • Each gift card package is worth $500. 
  • All packages are listed below.
  • Ten total winners will be drawn. 
  • It is possible for one person to win multiple items on different tickets.
  • Winners who are present may select their package.
  • Winners who are not present will win the remaining items awarded in numerical order.

1) $300 Ruth’s Chris Steak House & $200 Morton’s Steakhouse 

2) $500 Amazon

3) $500 Williams Sonoma 

4) $500 Southwest Airlines

5) $500 Lowe’s 

6) $500 Target 

7)  $500 Pottery Barn 

8) $500 Kroger

9) $500 Macy’s 

10) $500 Cabela’s


This drawing will be held on June 1, 2026, at 7:00 p.m. during the Pro-Celebrity Golf Tournament. You do not need to be present to win. 

KY #ORG0000805


Your raffle entry helps fund educational workshops, social events, and advocacy that build real opportunities for inclusion and connection ❤️. Thank you for standing with our community.

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