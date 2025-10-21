Claim your seat for the greatest two minutes in sports! 🏇





What you'll win:

Reserved box seating for six guests at the 152nd Kentucky Derby in Section 324*

All-inclusive food and drink package (includes alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages)

Access to off-site parking at the KY Fair & Expo Center (subject to space availability)

Fantastic views of the track

Approximate minimum value of $7,000

The winner will be drawn on 4/17/26 at 7:30 pm EST during Down Syndrome of Louisville's Gallop Gala. You do not have to be present to win.





*Please note that the donated ticket(s) may be subject to change and relocation at the sole discretion of Churchill Downs. If a change is necessary, we will provide a replacement ticket(s) of comparable or greater value. It is important to note that Churchill Downs tickets are subject to the Ticketing & Admissions Policy (the 'Policy'). If a Ticket holder is relocated to a seat of comparable face value, no refund or any other remedy shall be entitled to the Ticket holder. We want to ensure that your generosity is maximized, and we appreciate your understanding and flexibility in the event that a substitution is required.



KY #ORG0000805



