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Claim your seat for the greatest two minutes in sports! 🏇
What you'll win:
The winner will be drawn on 4/17/26 at 7:30 pm EST during Down Syndrome of Louisville's Gallop Gala. You do not have to be present to win.
*Please note that the donated ticket(s) may be subject to change and relocation at the sole discretion of Churchill Downs. If a change is necessary, we will provide a replacement ticket(s) of comparable or greater value. It is important to note that Churchill Downs tickets are subject to the Ticketing & Admissions Policy (the 'Policy'). If a Ticket holder is relocated to a seat of comparable face value, no refund or any other remedy shall be entitled to the Ticket holder. We want to ensure that your generosity is maximized, and we appreciate your understanding and flexibility in the event that a substitution is required.
KY #ORG0000805
Purchase a 5-Ticket Bundle for our $500 gift card raffle and receive five tickets for the price of four!
Enter for a chance to win one or more $500 gift cards 🎉 while supporting Down Syndrome of Louisville’s year-round programs for individuals with Down syndrome and their families.
1) $300 Ruth’s Chris Steak House & $200 Morton’s Steakhouse
2) $500 Amazon
3) $500 Williams Sonoma
4) $500 Southwest Airlines
5) $500 Lowe’s
6) $500 Target
7) $500 Pottery Barn
8) $500 Kroger
9) $500 Macy’s
10) $500 Cabela’s
This drawing will be held on June 1, 2026, at 7:00 p.m. during the Pro-Celebrity Golf Tournament. You do not need to be present to win.
KY #ORG0000805
Your raffle entry helps fund educational workshops, social events, and advocacy that build real opportunities for inclusion and connection ❤️. Thank you for standing with our community.
Experience the best of St. Louis! ⚾🍺🏨
What you'll win:
The winner will be drawn on June 1st, 2026, at 7:00 p.m. during the Pro-Celebrity Golf Tournament. You do not need to be present to win.
KY #ORG0000805
Enter for a chance to win one or more $500 gift cards 🎉 while supporting Down Syndrome of Louisville’s year-round programs for individuals with Down syndrome and their families.
1) $300 Ruth’s Chris Steak House & $200 Morton’s Steakhouse
2) $500 Amazon
3) $500 Williams Sonoma
4) $500 Southwest Airlines
5) $500 Lowe’s
6) $500 Target
7) $500 Pottery Barn
8) $500 Kroger
9) $500 Macy’s
10) $500 Cabela’s
This drawing will be held on June 1, 2026, at 7:00 p.m. during the Pro-Celebrity Golf Tournament. You do not need to be present to win.
KY #ORG0000805
Your raffle entry helps fund educational workshops, social events, and advocacy that build real opportunities for inclusion and connection ❤️. Thank you for standing with our community.
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!