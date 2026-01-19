Downeast Friends of the Folk Arts Memberships

About the memberships
Renews yearly on: January 1
We would love to make sure membership is attainable for everyone. Therefore our minimum member price is $5-$29. Thank you for your contribution and Welcome to the DEFFA community!
Dancer members who donate $30-$59 will receive a $5 discount on the DownEast Country Dance Festival. Thank you for your contribution and Welcome to the DEFFA community!
Musician members who donate $60-$99 will receive a $10 discount on the DownEast Country Dance Festival ticket. Thank you for your contribution and Welcome to the DEFFA community!
Caller members who donate $100-$199 will receive a $20 discount for the DownEast Country Dance Festival ticket. Thank you for your contribution and Welcome to the DEFFA community!
Organizer members who donate $200+ will receive one free admission to the DownEast Country Dance Festival. Thank you for your contribution and Welcome to the DEFFA community!
