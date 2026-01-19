Downeast Friends of the Folk Arts

Offered by

Downeast Friends of the Folk Arts

About the memberships

Downeast Friends of the Folk Arts Memberships

Music Lover $5-$29
Pay what you can

Renews yearly on: January 1

We would love to make sure membership is attainable for everyone. Therefore our minimum member price is $5-$29. Thank you for your contribution and Welcome to the DEFFA community!

Dancer $30-$59
Pay what you can

Renews yearly on: January 1

Dancer members who donate $30-$59 will receive a $5 discount on the DownEast Country Dance Festival. Thank you for your contribution and Welcome to the DEFFA community!

Musician $60-$99
Pay what you can

Renews yearly on: January 1

Musician members who donate $60-$99 will receive a $10 discount on the DownEast Country Dance Festival ticket. Thank you for your contribution and Welcome to the DEFFA community!

Caller $100-$199
Pay what you can

Renews yearly on: January 1

Caller members who donate $100-$199 will receive a $20 discount for the DownEast Country Dance Festival ticket. Thank you for your contribution and Welcome to the DEFFA community!

Organizer $200+
Pay what you can

Renews yearly on: January 1

Organizer members who donate $200+ will receive one free admission to the DownEast Country Dance Festival. Thank you for your contribution and Welcome to the DEFFA community!

Add a donation for Downeast Friends of the Folk Arts

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!