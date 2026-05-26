Hosted by

Downingtown Cheerleading Association East

About this event

Downingtown East Cheer Sponsorship

50 Devon Dr

Exton, PA 19341, USA

Diamond Level $400 plus
Pay what you can

Company Name on banner and displayed at all football games, cheer clinics, East sponsored comps during 2026-2027 season


Company Logo on banner and displayed at all football games, cheer clinics, East sponsored comps during 2026-2027 season.  


Company Logo featured in football programs sold at every home game


Company Logo placed on 2026-2027 clinic t-shirts as well as team shirts as well as shirts worn at various events


Company link displayed on our website with a thank you message for the sponsorship


A framed picture of the team displaying a thank you message for the sponsorship


Platinum Level $300-$399
Pay what you can

Company Name on banner and displayed at all football games, cheer clinics, East sponsored comps during 2026-2027 season


Company Logo on banner, displayed at all football games, cheer clinics, East sponsored competitions during the 2026-2027 season.


Company Logo featured in football programs sold at every home game


Company Logo placed on 2026-2027 clinic t-shirts as well as team shirts as well as shirts worn at various events


A framed picture of the team displaying a thank you message for the sponsorship


Gold Level $200-$299
Pay what you can

Company name on banner and displayed at all football games, cheer clinics, East sponsored comps during 2026-2027 season


Company Name featured in football programs sold at every home game


Company Name placed on 2026-2027 clinic t-shirts as well as team shirts as well as shirts worn at various events.


A framed picture of the team displaying a thank you message for the sponsorship


Blue Level $100-$199
Pay what you can

Company Name on banner, displayed at all football games, cheer clinics, East sponsored competitions during the 2026-2027 season.

Company Name placed on 2026-2027 clinic t-shirts as well as team shirts as well as shirts worn at various events

Alumni Level $50
$50

Name and the year(s) you cheered for East displayed on a banner at all Football games


Free entry to East sponsored cheer competitions


Alumni Level $200
$200

Name and the year(s) you cheered for East displayed on a banner at all Football games


Name and the year(s) you cheered displayed on our website Alumni page


Free entry to East sponsored cheer competitions


Add a donation for Downingtown Cheerleading Association East

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