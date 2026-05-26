Downingtown East Cheer Sponsorship

Company Name on banner and displayed at all football games, cheer clinics, East sponsored comps during 2026-2027 season





Company Logo on banner and displayed at all football games, cheer clinics, East sponsored comps during 2026-2027 season.





Company Logo featured in football programs sold at every home game





Company Logo placed on 2026-2027 clinic t-shirts as well as team shirts as well as shirts worn at various events





Company link displayed on our website with a thank you message for the sponsorship





A framed picture of the team displaying a thank you message for the sponsorship



