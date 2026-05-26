Downingtown East Cheer Sponsorship

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About this event
Company Name on banner and displayed at all football games, cheer clinics, East sponsored comps during 2026-2027 season
Company Logo on banner and displayed at all football games, cheer clinics, East sponsored comps during 2026-2027 season.
Company Logo featured in football programs sold at every home game
Company Logo placed on 2026-2027 clinic t-shirts as well as team shirts as well as shirts worn at various events
Company link displayed on our website with a thank you message for the sponsorship
A framed picture of the team displaying a thank you message for the sponsorship
Company Name on banner and displayed at all football games, cheer clinics, East sponsored comps during 2026-2027 season
Company Logo on banner, displayed at all football games, cheer clinics, East sponsored competitions during the 2026-2027 season.
Company Logo featured in football programs sold at every home game
Company Logo placed on 2026-2027 clinic t-shirts as well as team shirts as well as shirts worn at various events
A framed picture of the team displaying a thank you message for the sponsorship
Company name on banner and displayed at all football games, cheer clinics, East sponsored comps during 2026-2027 season
Company Name featured in football programs sold at every home game
Company Name placed on 2026-2027 clinic t-shirts as well as team shirts as well as shirts worn at various events.
A framed picture of the team displaying a thank you message for the sponsorship
Company Name on banner, displayed at all football games, cheer clinics, East sponsored competitions during the 2026-2027 season.
Company Name placed on 2026-2027 clinic t-shirts as well as team shirts as well as shirts worn at various events
Name and the year(s) you cheered for East displayed on a banner at all Football games
Free entry to East sponsored cheer competitions
Name and the year(s) you cheered for East displayed on a banner at all Football games
Name and the year(s) you cheered displayed on our website Alumni page
Free entry to East sponsored cheer competitions
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