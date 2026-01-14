Downingtown East High School Boys Lacrosse Booster Club

Hosted by

Downingtown East High School Boys Lacrosse Booster Club

Downingtown East High School Boys Lacrosse Parent Social Raffle

1 Raffle Ticket
$5

We have (5) amazing raffle items up for grabs.


Limited Edition ECD Lacrosse Stick


Marquette University Signed Basketball


PLL Chaos Blaze Riorden Jersey


$100 Gift Card to Sedona Taphouse


Saquon Barkley Reverse Hurdle Framed Photo (4 Leaf Framing)


Raffles will be called at 8PM.

5 Raffles For $20
$20

We have (5) amazing raffle items up for grabs.


Limited Edition ECD Lacrosse Stick


Marquette University Signed Basketball


PLL Chaos Blaze Riorden Jersey


$100 Gift Card to Sedona Taphouse


Saquon Barkley Reverse Hurdle Framed Photo (4 Leaf Framing)


Raffles will be called at 8PM.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!