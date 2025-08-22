Downriver Creates

Downriver Council For The Arts
As the Water Rises by Michele Trimble Porter
$40

Starting bid

Framed 8"x10" Linocut

Signed and numbered by the artist.


Flower and Moth by Kristie Ryan
$50

Starting bid

Acrylic on canvas. 9"x12". 1"profile.

Necklace by Vintage Arts Online
$35

Starting bid

Hand strung beaded necklace.

Fairy by Elroy Grandy
$35

Starting bid

Laser Cut Paper. Framed. 9"x11"

Flower Cart by Judy Eberline
$50

Starting bid

DCA Collection. Donated by an estate. Framed.

Nature by Tim Porter
$65

Starting bid

Acrylic on canvas. Framed.

Abstract by Carole Rickerd
$20

Starting bid

Acrylic on Canvas. 8"x10"

6 Handmade Books by Gregory Loselle
$60

Starting bid

Various handmade books with vintage and archival paper.

Apple by Judy Curry
$35

Starting bid

Unframed, Matted, Watercolor. 15"x18"

Hera I by Peter Nixon
$100

Starting bid

Seriolithograph in color on wove paper. Signed in gold ink, titled and numbered. 24"x17.25" print. Frame is 36"x24"

Donation from Park West Gallery. Framed - photographed in packaging. Includes certificate of Authenticity. Value of $540.

Gold Mask by Elroy Grandy
$20

Starting bid

Clay Sculpture. Can be hung on wall or displayed on stand. Approximately 7"x7".

Cat in the Window by Tim Porter
$60

Starting bid

Acrylic on Canvas

11"x14"

Necklace by Vintage Arts Online
$20

Starting bid

Hand strung beaded necklace.

Zebra by Elroy Grandy
$20

Starting bid

Laser Cut Paper. Framed. 9"x11"

Art Bundle
$15

Starting bid

Paintbrushes, Winsor and Newton Acrylic Paint, Mixed Media Pad


Donated by Dr. Kimberly Copeland

Tangled Up In Blue by Judy Curry
$25

Starting bid

Mixed Media. 8"x10"

Alice and Co. by Michele Trimble Porter
$50

Starting bid

Linocut Relie. Framed. 24"X20". Signed and numbered by the artist.

Flowers by Sally Morris
$20

Starting bid

DCA Collection

Donated by an estate. Framed.

Dragonfly by Elroy Grandy
$35

Starting bid

Laser Cut Paper. Framed. 9"x11"

Heritage Park by Tim Porter
$50

Starting bid

Acrylic on Canvas. Framed.

Mask 1 by Elroy Grandy
$45

Starting bid

Clay Sculpture. Can be hung on wall or displayed on stand. Approximately 5"x7".

Onions by Betty Taylor
$20

Starting bid

Watercolor. DCA Collection

Donated by an estate. Framed.

Beauty is in the Eye by Michele Trimble Porter
$50

Starting bid

Framed 8"x10" Linocut.

Signed and numbered by the artist.


Moonlit by Willodean Wolczynski
$30

Starting bid

DCA Collection

Donated by estate.

Framed Screenprint. Approximately 16"x19"

Oddfellow Concert Lounge Bundle
$35

Starting bid

Lifetime pass to concerts at the Oddfellows Concert Lounge, 81 Chestnut, Wyandotte, MI. 4 free drink tickets. Downriver t-shirt. Oddfellow Concert Lounge t-shirt. (sizes can exchanged at time of pick up)

Cranbrook Art Museum Private Tour
$60

Starting bid

A private, one-hour Collections Wing Tour for up to 20 guests including Museum admission and overview of current exhibitions.


See a selection 7,500+ items in Cranbrook’s extensive collection in our state-of-the-art storage facility. The vaults include work by leaders of the mid-century modern movement, Cranbrook Academy of Art Alumni, and artists working and living in metro-Detroit.


Value of $200

Ford House Grounds Pass
$18

Starting bid

Certificate for 2 adult and 2 childern grounds pass

Kendra Scott Jewelry
$52.50

Starting bid

Kaia open frame earrings and Kaia cuff

Frederik Meijer Gardens Passes
$19.80

Starting bid

Two adult and two youth passes

Voucher for 2 tickets to Skerryvore
$10

Starting bid

Voucher for 2 tickets to the performance of award winning Skerryvore, taking place Feb. 24, 2026. Total value $63.00

Henry Ford Tickets
$50

Starting bid

Four vouchers for tickets to Henry Ford Museum of Innovation or Greenfield Village

National Museum of the Great Lakes Tickets
$10

Starting bid

Family four pack of admission tickets

UMMA Tour
$20

Starting bid

Enjoy a private one hour tour of the University of Michigan Museum of Art for four! An UMMA staff member will work with you to craft a custom experience that hits on highlights of the permanent collection as well as selected objects from temporary exhibitions. Your visit will include engaging and fun discussion, and everyone will learn more about art and each other.

Blick Art Materials Gift Certificate
$60

Starting bid

A $200 gift certificate to Blick Art Materials

Imagination Station Family 4-pack
$24

Starting bid

Family 4-pack of tickets to the Imagination Station, Toledo's Science Center. Value of $70.

Detroit Institute of Arts
$10

Starting bid

4 complimentary tickets to the Detroit Film Theatre.

Night out package for 2
$25

Starting bid

Benihana -$20

Chipolte - 2 free entrees and appetizer

Emagine - 2 free movie passes

