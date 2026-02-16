2026 Downtown After Dark Sponsorship Opportunities

Exclusive Benefits:

● Main Stage Exposure: Display your banner or logo on the Stage Sponsor Board.

● Main Stage Recognition: Your name and sponsorship will be mentioned during the event.

● Event Visibility: Logo and sponsorship level prominently displayed on the Sponsor Board.

● Digital Presence: Click-through logo link on the event website (max. 200x200 pixels).

● Promotional Materials: Logo on flyers and the event program.

● Widespread Recognition:

○ Featured in the monthly newsletter.

○ Shoutouts on Facebook (14,000+ followers) and Instagram (7,000+ followers).

● Exclusive Access: Complimentary tickets for 4 guests for the Event and Artist Reception.