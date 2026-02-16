Fuquay Varina Downtown Association

Hosted by

Fuquay Varina Downtown Association

About this event

2026 Downtown After Dark Sponsorship Opportunities

108 Raleigh St

Fuquay-Varina, NC 27526, USA

Title Sponsor (Only 1 Available)
$3,000

Exclusive Benefits: 

Main Stage Exposure: Display your banner or logo on the Stage Sponsor Board. 

Main Stage Recognition: Your name and sponsorship will be mentioned during the event. 

Event Visibility: Logo and sponsorship level prominently displayed on the Sponsor Board. 

Digital Presence: Click-through logo link on the event website (max. 200x200 pixels). 

Promotional Materials: Logo on flyers and the event program. 

Widespread Recognition

○ Featured in the monthly newsletter.

○ Shoutouts on Facebook (14,000+ followers) and Instagram (7,000+ followers). 

Exclusive Access: Complimentary tickets for 4 guests for the Event and Artist Reception. 

Awards Sponsor (Only 1 Available)
$1,000

Exclusive Benefits: 

Main Stage Recognition: Your sponsorship will be highlighted during the event. 

Event Visibility: Logo and sponsorship level displayed prominently on the Sponsor Board.

Promotional Materials: Logo featured on flyers and the event program. 

Widespread Recognition

○ Featured in the monthly newsletter.

○ Shoutouts on Facebook (14,000+ followers) and Instagram (7,000+ followers). 

Exclusive Access

○ Opportunity for 1 representative to present an award. 


Stage Sponsor (Only 1 Available)
$1,000

Exclusive Benefits: 

Event Visibility: Logo and sponsorship level displayed prominently on the Sponsor Board. 

Promotional Materials: Logo featured on flyers and the event program. 

Widespread Recognition

○ Featured in the monthly newsletter.

○ Shoutouts on Facebook (14,000+ followers) and Instagram (7,000+ followers). 

Exclusive Access

○ Opportunity for 1 representative to introduce the band from the stage.

Band & Auction Sponsor (Limited to 2)
$1,000

Exclusive Benefits: 

Auction Visibility: Logo displayed on the Auction Table and mentioned by the Auctioneer throughout the auction. 

Event Visibility: For Band Sponsor, opportunity to introduce the band!  Logo and sponsorship level displayed prominently on the Sponsor Board. 

Promotional Materials: Logo featured on flyers and the event program. 

Widespread Recognition

○ Featured in the monthly newsletter.

○ Shoutouts on Facebook (14,000+ followers) and Instagram (7,000+ followers). 

Photo Booth Sponsor (Limited to 4)
$300

Exclusive Benefits: 

Event Visibility: Logo prominently displayed on every photo booth picture (shared online). Logo displayed with the photo booth at the event. 

Promotional Materials: Logo featured in the event program. 

Widespread Recognition

○ Featured in the monthly newsletter. 

○ Shoutouts on Facebook (14,000+ followers) and Instagram (7,000+ followers).


Beverage Cup Sponsor (Only 1 Available)
$750

Exclusive Benefits: 

Event Visibility: Logo prominently displayed on all beverage cups from the bar. 

Promotional Materials: Logo featured in the event program. 

Widespread Recognition

○ Featured in the monthly newsletter. 

○ Shoutouts on Facebook (14,000+ followers) and Instagram (7,000+ followers).


50/50 Raffle Sponsor (Limited to 2)
$500

Exclusive Benefits: 

Event Visibility: Logo prominently displayed on 50/50 Raffle Tickets. Business name mentions during the event.

Promotional Materials: Logo featured in the event program. 

Widespread Recognition

○ Featured in the monthly newsletter. 

○ Shoutouts on Facebook (14,000+ followers) and Instagram (7,000+ followers). 


Artist Reception Sponsor (Limited to 1)
$1,000

Exclusive Benefits: 

Event Visibility: Logo prominently displayed on Artist Reception event signage. Business name mentions during the event.

Promotional Materials: Logo featured on flyers and in the event program. 

Widespread Recognition

○ Featured in the monthly newsletter. 

○ Shoutouts on Facebook (14,000+ followers) and Instagram (7,000+ followers).


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