2026 Downtown After Dark Sponsorship Opportunities

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About this event
Exclusive Benefits:
● Main Stage Exposure: Display your banner or logo on the Stage Sponsor Board.
● Main Stage Recognition: Your name and sponsorship will be mentioned during the event.
● Event Visibility: Logo and sponsorship level prominently displayed on the Sponsor Board.
● Digital Presence: Click-through logo link on the event website (max. 200x200 pixels).
● Promotional Materials: Logo on flyers and the event program.
● Widespread Recognition:
○ Featured in the monthly newsletter.
○ Shoutouts on Facebook (14,000+ followers) and Instagram (7,000+ followers).
● Exclusive Access: Complimentary tickets for 4 guests for the Event and Artist Reception.
Exclusive Benefits:
● Main Stage Recognition: Your sponsorship will be highlighted during the event.
● Event Visibility: Logo and sponsorship level displayed prominently on the Sponsor Board.
● Promotional Materials: Logo featured on flyers and the event program.
● Widespread Recognition:
○ Featured in the monthly newsletter.
○ Shoutouts on Facebook (14,000+ followers) and Instagram (7,000+ followers).
● Exclusive Access:
○ Opportunity for 1 representative to present an award.
Exclusive Benefits:
● Event Visibility: Logo and sponsorship level displayed prominently on the Sponsor Board.
● Promotional Materials: Logo featured on flyers and the event program.
● Widespread Recognition:
○ Featured in the monthly newsletter.
○ Shoutouts on Facebook (14,000+ followers) and Instagram (7,000+ followers).
● Exclusive Access:
○ Opportunity for 1 representative to introduce the band from the stage.
Exclusive Benefits:
● Auction Visibility: Logo displayed on the Auction Table and mentioned by the Auctioneer throughout the auction.
● Event Visibility: For Band Sponsor, opportunity to introduce the band! Logo and sponsorship level displayed prominently on the Sponsor Board.
● Promotional Materials: Logo featured on flyers and the event program.
● Widespread Recognition:
○ Featured in the monthly newsletter.
○ Shoutouts on Facebook (14,000+ followers) and Instagram (7,000+ followers).
Exclusive Benefits:
● Event Visibility: Logo prominently displayed on every photo booth picture (shared online). Logo displayed with the photo booth at the event.
● Promotional Materials: Logo featured in the event program.
● Widespread Recognition:
○ Featured in the monthly newsletter.
○ Shoutouts on Facebook (14,000+ followers) and Instagram (7,000+ followers).
Exclusive Benefits:
● Event Visibility: Logo prominently displayed on all beverage cups from the bar.
● Promotional Materials: Logo featured in the event program.
● Widespread Recognition:
○ Featured in the monthly newsletter.
○ Shoutouts on Facebook (14,000+ followers) and Instagram (7,000+ followers).
Exclusive Benefits:
● Event Visibility: Logo prominently displayed on 50/50 Raffle Tickets. Business name mentions during the event.
● Promotional Materials: Logo featured in the event program.
● Widespread Recognition:
○ Featured in the monthly newsletter.
○ Shoutouts on Facebook (14,000+ followers) and Instagram (7,000+ followers).
Exclusive Benefits:
● Event Visibility: Logo prominently displayed on Artist Reception event signage. Business name mentions during the event.
● Promotional Materials: Logo featured on flyers and in the event program.
● Widespread Recognition:
○ Featured in the monthly newsletter.
○ Shoutouts on Facebook (14,000+ followers) and Instagram (7,000+ followers).
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