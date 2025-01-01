Downtown Business Council of Chambersburg Memberships 2025
Business Membership
$200
rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.yearly
This membership level is intended for established businesses in the downtown retail district of Chambersburg.
Benefits of membership:
- Free 10x20 vendor space outside of your business (if located on festival route) for Old Market Day and AppleFest
- Ability to participate in other promotions and activities of the DBC (some even provide paybacks and incentive for participating businesses)
- Marketing support via our social media efforts
- Participation in the Christmas Parade
- Supporting the holiday lighting efforts along Main Street
- Communal support from other member businesses with promotions, decorations, social media efforts, etc.
- Ability to serve on event committees, become a board member, and attend member meetings
This membership level is intended for established businesses in the downtown retail district of Chambersburg.
Benefits of membership:
- Free 10x20 vendor space outside of your business (if located on festival route) for Old Market Day and AppleFest
- Ability to participate in other promotions and activities of the DBC (some even provide paybacks and incentive for participating businesses)
- Marketing support via our social media efforts
- Participation in the Christmas Parade
- Supporting the holiday lighting efforts along Main Street
- Communal support from other member businesses with promotions, decorations, social media efforts, etc.
- Ability to serve on event committees, become a board member, and attend member meetings
Non-Profit Membership
$75
rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.yearly
This membership level is intended for non-profit organizations that work in and benefit the downtown Chambersburg community.
Benefits of membership:
- Free 10x10 vendor space for Old Market Day and AppleFest in the Community Partners section
- Ability to participate in other promotions and activities of the DBC (some even provide paybacks and incentive for participating groups)
- Marketing support via our social media efforts
- Participation in the Christmas Parade
- Supporting the holiday lighting efforts along Main Street
- Communal support from other member businesses with promotions, decorations, social media efforts, etc.
- Ability to serve on event committees, become a board member, and attend member meetings
This membership level is intended for non-profit organizations that work in and benefit the downtown Chambersburg community.
Benefits of membership:
- Free 10x10 vendor space for Old Market Day and AppleFest in the Community Partners section
- Ability to participate in other promotions and activities of the DBC (some even provide paybacks and incentive for participating groups)
- Marketing support via our social media efforts
- Participation in the Christmas Parade
- Supporting the holiday lighting efforts along Main Street
- Communal support from other member businesses with promotions, decorations, social media efforts, etc.
- Ability to serve on event committees, become a board member, and attend member meetings
Individual Membership
$75
rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.yearly
This membership level is intended for individuals who want to support the efforts and mission of the Downtown Business Council of Chambersburg.
Benefits of membership:
- Supporting the holiday lighting efforts along Main Street
- Creating the ability for DBC to give back to our businesses, non-profits, and community through our various promotions and events throughout the year
- Ability to serve on event committees and attend member meetings
This membership level is intended for individuals who want to support the efforts and mission of the Downtown Business Council of Chambersburg.
Benefits of membership:
- Supporting the holiday lighting efforts along Main Street
- Creating the ability for DBC to give back to our businesses, non-profits, and community through our various promotions and events throughout the year
- Ability to serve on event committees and attend member meetings