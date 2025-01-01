Downtown Business Council of Chambersburg Memberships 2025

This membership level is intended for established businesses in the downtown retail district of Chambersburg. Benefits of membership: - Free 10x20 vendor space outside of your business (if located on festival route) for Old Market Day and AppleFest - Ability to participate in other promotions and activities of the DBC (some even provide paybacks and incentive for participating businesses) - Marketing support via our social media efforts - Participation in the Christmas Parade - Supporting the holiday lighting efforts along Main Street - Communal support from other member businesses with promotions, decorations, social media efforts, etc. - Ability to serve on event committees, become a board member, and attend member meetings

