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Newton Main Street

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Newton Main Street

About this event

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Downtown Dreams Silent Auction

Pick-up location

100 N 2nd Ave W 2nd floor, Newton, IA 50208, USA

Katie Jane Photography Gift Card item
Katie Jane Photography Gift Card
$50

Starting bid

$100.00 towards Photo Session or Photo Booth Selfie Stand rental.

Kansas City Zoo Ticket item
Kansas City Zoo Ticket
$75

Starting bid

It's Always a New Adventure at the Kansas City Zoo & Aquarium! 6 General Admission Tickets, Head straight to the entrance to Zoo and present this Ticket to the Zoo employee at the front gate. 30

Arnolds Park Amusement Park item
Arnolds Park Amusement Park
$45

Starting bid

Spend a full day of fun at Arnolds Park Amusement Park with 2 passes.

John Lee Photography item
John Lee Photography
$45

Starting bid

Enjoy a fun family session or studio credit with John Lee Photography!

National Balloon Classic item
National Balloon Classic
$30

Starting bid

Enjoy an unforgettable summer evening with 4 tickets to the National Balloon Classic in beautiful Indianola, Iowa! Watch the sky come alive as dozens of colorful hot air balloons launch in a breathtaking mass ascension.

Katie Jane Photography item
Katie Jane Photography
$50

Starting bid

$100.00 towards Photo Session or Photo Booth Selfie Stand rental.

Iowa Cubs item
Iowa Cubs
$40

Starting bid

Enjoy America’s favorite pastime with 4 single-admission tickets to see the Iowa Cubs in action! Head to the ballpark for an exciting game filled with big hits, great plays, and family-friendly fun.

Capitol II Theatre item
Capitol II Theatre
$90

Starting bid

Enjoy a year of entertainment at the Capitol II Theatre with a pass for one free movie each month for an entire year! Sit back, relax, and catch the latest blockbusters on the big screen while enjoying the classic movie-theater experience close to home.

Iowa Children's Museum item
Iowa Children's Museum
$30

Starting bid

Enjoy a day of discovery and play with a family pass to Des Moines Children's Museum! This pass gives your family (up to 5 people) the chance to explore hands-on exhibits, spark creativity, and learn through play again and again.

Maytag Pool item
Maytag Pool
$35

Starting bid

Enjoy endless summer fun with a 1-season pool pass to Maytag Pool! Splash, swim, and soak up the sun all season long with unlimited access to the pool. It’s the perfect way for families, friends, and water-lovers of all ages to stay cool and create lasting summer memories.

Greater Des Moines Botanical Gardens item
Greater Des Moines Botanical Gardens
$60

Starting bid

Enjoy a full year of beauty, nature, and discovery with an annual membership to Greater Des Moines Botanical Garden! It’s the perfect way to explore, relax, and connect with nature again and again throughout the seasons

Noahs Ark Water Park item
Noahs Ark Water Park
$110

Starting bid

Enjoy a splash‑filled day of thrills and relaxation with 4 single‑day admission tickets to Noah's Ark Waterpark (through Sept 7, 2026), America’s largest outdoor waterpark! Dive into dozens of waterslides, float the lazy rivers, catch some waves, and cool off with fun for all ages.

Lakeside Hotel & Casino item
Lakeside Hotel & Casino
$65

Starting bid

Enjoy a relaxing getaway with a 1‑night stay and a $30 food voucher at Lakeside Hotel Casino in Osceola, IA! Your overnight stay includes comfortable accommodations just steps from exciting casino action, great dining options, and entertainment.

Riverside Casino & Golf Resort item
Riverside Casino & Golf Resort
$55

Starting bid

Enjoy a relaxing weekday hotel stay with an added perk: a $25 food credit redeemable at select dining locations during your stay! Whether you’re exploring nearby attractions, having dinner with friends, or grabbing a casual bite before heading out, this package gives you comfort, convenience, and great value all in one getaway.

Kanas City Zoo item
Kanas City Zoo
$50

Starting bid

Enjoy a wild and wonderful day with 4 general admission tickets to the Kansas City Zoo & Aquarium! Explore more than 200 acres of animal habitats, fascinating exhibits, and the exciting Sobela Ocean Aquarium included with admission.

Des Moines Playhouse item
Des Moines Playhouse
$25

Starting bid

Enjoy an evening of live theater with **2 tickets to the Des Moines Playhouse! Experience the magic of the stage as talented actors bring captivating stories to life in one of the region’s most beloved performing arts venues.

Maytag Pool item
Maytag Pool
$35

Starting bid

Enjoy endless summer fun with a 1-season pool pass to Maytag Pool! Splash, swim, and soak up the sun all season long with unlimited access to the pool. It’s the perfect way for families, friends, and water-lovers of all ages to stay cool and create lasting summer memories.

Vikings Helmet item
Vikings Helmet
$100

Starting bid

Perfect for any football fan, this collectible features a Minnesota Vikings mini helmet autographed by Jonathan Allen.

Mystery Game Night item
Mystery Game Night
$25

Starting bid

Put your detective skills to the test with this Mystery Game Night box! This exciting set includes the detective experience along with themed items to create your own crime scene investigation!

State Fair Basket item
State Fair Basket
$25

Starting bid

Celebrate one of Iowa's favorite traditions with this Iowa State Fair themed gift set! This bundle includes a cookbook filled with delicious recipes, an oven mitt, whisk, and 2 general admission tickets to the Iowa State Fair!

Jason Aldean Signed Photo item
Jason Aldean Signed Photo
$30

Starting bid

Calling all country music fans! This set includes a Jason Aldean signed framed photo & a graphic t-shirt, making it the perfect addition for any fan of the country superstar!

Handmade Bag item
Handmade Bag
$110

Starting bid

This beautiful handmade bag by Designed by Ronnie combines unique style with everyday functionality! Carefully crafted with eye-catching patterns and vibrant accents!

Mystery Game Night item
Mystery Game Night
$25

Starting bid

Put your detective skills to the test with this Mystery Game Night box! This exciting set includes the immersive hunt a killer detective experience along with themed items to create your own crime scene investigation!

Refill & Chill Basket item
Refill & Chill Basket
$40

Starting bid

Enjoy a basket full of natural wellness essentials! A variety of products designed for everyday self-care, including skincare items, natural bug spray, hair care essentials, and more! Perfect for anyone who loves clean, natural products that support a healthy lifestyle!

Integrity Basket item
Integrity Basket
$70

Starting bid

This charming set includes lovely decorative pieces, a floral arrangement, a $200 gift certificate towards 200 square feet of professional carpet cleaning. Freshen up your space while adding a touch of beauty to your home!

Lauterbach Basket item
Lauterbach Basket
$50

Starting bid

Keep your vehicle looking its best with this complete car care bundle! This package includes an Armor All Complete Car Care Gift Pack, microfiber detailing towels, a tumbler, and a certificate for an oil change (up to 5 quarts of Dexos oil, filter, and inspection) at Lauterbach

Westwood Golf Course item
Westwood Golf Course
$100

Starting bid

Enjoy more time on the greens at Westwood Golf Course with a punch card good for 10 rounds of 18 holes! Take advantage of beautifully maintained fairways, scenic views, and a welcoming atmosphere each time you play.

MCG Basket item
MCG Basket
$40

Starting bid

This package includes a Kismile countertop ice maker, perfect for quickly producing fresh ice for any party. Also included is a stylish MCG snapback hat and fun MCG accessories! Enjoy this perfect MCG filled summer basket!

4 Pub Passes item
4 Pub Passes
$25

Starting bid

Grab your friends and get ready to experience some of the best spots around town with this Pub Pass! Whether you're in the mood for a cold drink, great conversation, or a fun night out exploring local favorites, this pass is your ticket to it all!

Triple R Driving School item
Triple R Driving School
$180

Starting bid

Got a future driver in the house? Here’s the perfect way to get them started on the road to independence! This package includes one Driver’s Education session designed to build confidence, safety, and smart driving habits from the very beginning.

Park Centre Wellness Package item
Park Centre Wellness Package
$35

Starting bid

Enjoy lunch for six at the Park Centre Bistro along with 3-month membership to Park Centre's Well Ahead Community Fitness Program. Gather friends or family for a delicious meal, then take advantage of fitness classes!

Lauterbach Basket item
Lauterbach Basket
$50

Starting bid

Keep your vehicle looking its best with this complete car care bundle! This package includes an Armor All Complete Car Care Gift Pack, microfiber detailing towels, a tumbler, and a certificate for an oil change (up to 5 quarts of Dexos oil, filter, and inspection) at Lauterbach

Lot Party Wagon item
Lot Party Wagon
$150

Starting bid

Skip the multiple trips to the car and become the MVP of the parking lot! This "Lot Party Wagon" includes, Ozark Trail heavy-duty folding wagon, legendary games, and fun MercyOne merch!

S'more Fun at the Orchard item
S'more Fun at the Orchard
$30

Starting bid

Enjoy the perfect fall outing with this sweet and cozy bundle! This basket includes 4 passes to Center Grove Orchard along with everything you need for a classic s'mores night!

A Dog's Dream Basket item
A Dog's Dream Basket
$25

Starting bid

Treat your furry best friend to something special! This basket is packed with goodies your pup will love, including KONG toys, dog treats, fun accessories, and more! Perfect for dog lovers or anyone with a pup at home!

Taste of Maytag Dairy Farm item
Taste of Maytag Dairy Farm
$75

Starting bid

This thoughtfully curated collection features a beautiful vintage glass Maytag cheese preserver, a framed and signed print of the historic rock island depot by George F. Moon, and a delicious selection of fresh Maytag Dairy Farms Cheese

Iowa Wrestling Champions Collection item
Iowa Wrestling Champions Collection
$75

Starting bid

This package features a signed 2021 National Champions commemorative pennant celebrating the Hawkeyes’ NCAA title victory, along with a copy of A Wrestling Life 2 by legendary coach Dan Gable. The book shares inspiring stories from one of the most iconic figures in wrestling history. Signatures Include: Dan Gable, Tony Cassioppi, Jaydin Eierman, Jacob Warner, Alex Marinelli, Max Murin, & Tom Brands

Wine & Charcuterie Picnic Set item
Wine & Charcuterie Picnic Set
$50

Starting bid

Enjoy the perfect evening of wine and snacking with this Wine & Charcuterie Picnic Set. This beautifully arranged basket includes a round bamboo serving board complete with a cheese knife and fork—perfect for creating an elegant charcuterie display at home or on a picnic.


Plant Lover’s Starter Collection item
Plant Lover’s Starter Collection
$75

Starting bid

Bring a little more green into your life with this Plant Lover’s Starter Collection. Perfect for both new and experienced plant enthusiasts, this package includes two beautiful houseplants to brighten your home or office space. Along with the plants, you’ll receive a gift card to a local houseplant shop, giving you the opportunity to expand your collection or pick out the perfect pot, accessories, or another leafy addition.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!