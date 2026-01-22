Offered by
Where street style meets small-town pride.
This black snapback features bold, curved embroidery repping Lawrenceburg loud and proud and upside down. Designed with a classic rope accent across the brim and breathable structure for all-day wear, it’s the perfect blend of vintage edge and local love.
Whether you're catching live music downtown, shopping on the Square, or just want to show off your roots—this hat’s got you covered (literally).
🖤 One size fits most
🎸 Adjustable snapback
🌸 Designed in Downtown Lawrenceburg
Rock the Downtown Vibes in style! This vintage-blue tee, featuring a retro stripe design and bold “Since 1819” mark, is a nod to Lawrenceburg’s roots—the year our town was founded—and the community spirit that still thrives today.
Chosen as the winner of our Downtown Threads competition, this shirt isn’t just a local favorite, it’s a way to keep the heartbeat of downtown strong. Every purchase helps fuel free events, live music, and the one-of-a-kind energy that makes our Square unforgettable.
✨ Since 1819, Lawrenceburg has been full of stories, songs, and community. Now you get to wear a piece of that history. ✨
Turn up the volume on community pride with our Support Live Music tee! 🎶
This bold black shirt, featuring distressed white lettering and star accents, is more than just a comfy classic—it’s a statement. Every purchase helps keep the heart of Downtown Lawrenceburg pulsing with live music, supporting our mission to bring concerts, energy, and connection to the Square.
✨ Wear it loud. Wear it proud. Wear it for the music. ✨
Capture the charm and beauty of Downtown Lawrenceburg with this stunning 5x7 postcard, featuring a breathtaking sunset over the square.
With rich colors and striking details, this image highlights the iconic obelisk, welcoming streetscape, and timeless character of our historic downtown. Perfect for sending a note to a friend, framing as a keepsake, or sharing a piece of Lawrenceburg with loved ones.
Details:
📌 Size: 5x7 inches
📌 Material: High-quality cardstock with a smooth finish
📌 Pack: 10 postcards per set
📌 Price: $15 per pack
📦 Shipping available or local pickup
Whether you're a local, a visitor, or a collector, this postcard is a must-have for celebrating the heart of Lawrenceburg. Order yours today and share the beauty of our downtown!
The Winter Glow in Downtown Lawrenceburg Postcard is here!
This stunning 5x7 premium-quality postcard beautifully captures the enchanting winter lights of the Square. With a thoughtfully designed back, it's perfect for sharing your love for Downtown Lawrenceburg with friends and family.
📬 Available now – 10-pack for just $15
📦 Shipping available or local pickup Get yours today and send a little winter magic from Lawrenceburg! ❄️✨
This is for one item. If purchasing multiple items you may email us at [email protected] to obtain pricing on multiple items shipped.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!