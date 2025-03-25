Downtown Lawrenceburg Monthly Supporters

Downtown Advocate Monthly:
Show your dedication to Downtown Lawrenceburg’s revitalization with exclusive recognition and engagement opportunities. As a Downtown Advocate, you’ll receive:
Recognition on Our Website & Social Media – Highlight your support with a featured mention.
Inclusion in the Shop Your Downtown Passport Program – Connect with local shoppers and boost business engagement.
Exclusive Updates & Opportunities – Stay informed on Downtown’s growth and be the first to hear about special initiatives.
Surprise Perks – Enjoy occasional special offers and experiences to enhance your involvement.
Thank you for being a champion of our vibrant Downtown community!
The Downtown Insider
$50
The Downtown Insider Monthly:
Support Downtown's revitalization efforts with acknowledgment on our website.
Stay connected with the select updates and promotions while demonstrating your commitment to our community's growth and prosperity.
Be included in our Shop Your Downtown Passport Program
The Downtown Patron
$75
The Downtown Patron Monthly:
Join the Patron level and enjoy access to Downtown's diverse range of events and activities.
Receive recognition on social media and our website.
Be included in our Shop Your Downtown Passport Program
Participate in surprises and special offers to enrich your experience as a valued supporter.
Marquee
$200
Marquee Monthly:
Join the Marquee Level and enjoy access to Downtown's diverse range of events and activities.
- Logo Recognition: Have your logo included in the footer of The Downtown Standard as a "Presented by" supporter.
- Boosted Social Media Ad: Businesses within the Downtown district will receive one boosted social media ad on our platforms, which garner an average of 180,000 impressions monthly.
- Privileged Access: Join the Marquee Level and enjoy access to Downtown's diverse range of events and activities.
- Prominent Recognition: Receive recognition on selected printed materials, our website, and social media.
- Shop Your Downtown Passport Program: Be included in this engaging initiative that connects businesses with the community.
- Surprises & Perks: Participate in surprises and special offers to enrich your experience as a valued supporter.
The Legacy
$400
The Legacy Monthly:
Embrace Downtown's vibrant atmosphere with privileged access to select events.
- Text-Only Ad: Receive one text-only ad in The Downtown Standard during the year to highlight your business or initiative.
- Boosted Social Media Ad: Businesses within the Downtown district will receive one boosted social media ad on our platforms, which garner an average of 180,000 impressions monthly.
- Privileged Access: Embrace Downtown's vibrant atmosphere with privileged access to select events.
- Prominent Recognition: Benefit from recognition on printed materials and our website.
- Shop Your Downtown Passport Program: Be included in this engaging initiative that connects businesses with the community.
- Surprises & Perks: Look forward to unique offerings designed to enhance your engagement and support.
Enjoy surprises and additional perks to enhance your engagement and support.
The Heritage Haven
$600
The Heritage Haven Monthly:
As a Heritage Haven Supporter, you'll receive elevated benefits that emphasize your support for Downtown Lawrenceburg’s continued growth. Here’s what’s included at this sponsorship level:
- Byline Inclusion: Be recognized with a “Presented by” byline in The Downtown Standard, our monthly email newsletter that reaches locals and highlights community events.
- Specialized Ad: Enjoy one specialized ad placement within a Downtown Standard issue during the year to promote your business or brand.
- Boosted Social Media Ads: Businesses within the Downtown district will receive three boosted social media ads on our platforms, which garner an average of 180,000 impressions monthly.
- Priority Access: Gain priority access to Downtown’s signature events, including VIP seating packages and exclusive experiences.
- Headline Sponsorship: Serve as the Headline Sponsor for two Downtown Movie Nights, receiving special recognition during this popular community event.
- Extensive Promotion: Your business will be featured on printed materials, our website, and at annual events, ensuring prominent visibility throughout the year.
- Shop Your Downtown Passport Program: Be included in this community favorite program, driving traffic to local businesses and engaging with customers.
- Surprises & Unique Perks: Anticipate special offerings throughout the year to enrich your involvement and deepen your connection with the Downtown community.
Joining as a Heritage Haven supporter ensures you’re actively supporting Downtown’s transformation while enjoying meaningful opportunities to engage with the community. Thank you for your commitment!
The Luxe Legacy
$825
The Luxe Legacy Monthly:
As a Luxe Legacy Supporter, you’ll enjoy the highest level of recognition and exclusive benefits, spotlighting your commitment to Downtown Lawrenceburg’s revitalization. Here’s what you can look forward to:
- Top-Line Advertisement: Enjoy a featured advertisement in our monthly email newsletter, The Downtown Standard, a powerful tool for reaching locals and promoting your brand.
- Specialized Ads: Receive three specialized ad placements in The Downtown Standard throughout the year to spotlight your business or brand.
- Boosted Social Media Ads: Businesses within the Downtown district will receive five boosted social media ads on our platforms, which garner an average of 180,000 impressions monthly.
- Exclusive VIP Packages: Receive VIP ticket bundles to Downtown’s premier events, including reserved seating and enhanced experiences tailored just for you.
- Presenting Sponsorship: Be a Presenting Sponsor for all Downtown Movie Nights, solidifying your brand as a central part of this beloved community event series.
- Spotlight Sponsorship: Take center stage as the Spotlight Sponsor for all signature Downtown events, amplifying your presence at key community celebrations.
- Prominent Promotions: Your business will be highlighted on all printed marketing materials, the Downtown Lawrenceburg website, and at marquee events, ensuring high visibility.
- Shop Your Downtown Passport Program: Be included in this popular initiative, which drives traffic to local businesses and encourages community participation.
- Surprises & Additional Perks: Enjoy surprise perks and opportunities throughout the year, designed to further engage you with Downtown and its vibrant community.
At the Luxe Legacy level, your business will be prominently featured as a cornerstone of Downtown’s success, inspiring growth and connection in our community. Thank you for making a lasting impact!
