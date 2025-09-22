Downtown Lima, Inc Lantern Tours 2025

-This is a walking tour and requires quite a bit of walking, stairs, and standing.
-The route, not including steps inside buildings, is 1 mile.
-Children under 13 not allowed.
-This is a walking tour and requires quite a bit of walking, stairs, and standing.
-The route, not including steps inside buildings, is 1 mile.
-Children under 13 not allowed.
-This is a walking tour and requires quite a bit of walking, stairs, and standing.
-The route, not including steps inside buildings, is 1 mile.
-Children under 13 not allowed.
-This is a walking tour and requires quite a bit of walking, stairs, and standing.
-The route, not including steps inside buildings, is 1 mile.
-Children under 13 not allowed.
$
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing