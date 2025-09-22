Downtown Lima, Inc Lantern Tours 2025

74 Town Square

Lima, OH 45801, USA

Lantern Tour 10/17 @ 6:00 PM
$40

-This is a walking tour and requires quite a bit of walking, stairs, and standing.

-The route, not including steps inside buildings, is 1 mile.

-Children under 13 not allowed.

Lantern Tour 10/17 @ 6:30PM
$40

Lantern Tour 10/18 @ 6:00 PM
$40

Lantern Tour 10/18 @ 6:30PM
$40

