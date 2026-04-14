Downtown Littleton Wine Walks Sponsorship 2026

For Businesses Unable to Participate Due to Liquor Licensing

This sponsorship option is designed for businesses that are unable to serve as Wine Walk tasting locations because they hold a liquor license but would still like to be included in the event experience.

Participating businesses will be highlighted as recommended destinations for guests to visit before, during, or after the Wine Walk.

Benefits

Business name listed on the official printed event map

Recognition on a social media post

Opportunity to provide promotional material at check‑in

Exposure: Encourages attendees to continue exploring and supporting local establishments throughout the evening.