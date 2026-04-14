Downtown Littleton Wine Walks Sponsorship 2026

About this event
A keepsake guests take home
Participants receive a commemorative wine glass used throughout the event and kept afterward.
Benefits
Logo printed on official Wine Walk tasting glass
Recognition as Official Wine Glass Sponsor
Logo on website
Social media sponsor recognition
Exposure: Long‑lasting brand visibility beyond the event.
Brand visibility throughout the Wine Walk series
• Exclusive logo placement on 500 official event wristbands
• Wristbands will be used throughout the events until supplies run out
• Sponsorship begins in July and will continue through September, pending wristband availability. Sponsorship payment is due 30 days prior to the month you would like to be featured.
Benefits
• Recognition as the Official Wristband Sponsor
• Logo featured on the event website
• Featured sponsor recognition on social media
• Exposure: Every attendee wearing a wristband helps promote your brand throughout the evening
Brand visibility throughout the Wine Walk series
• Exclusive logo placement on 500 official event wristbands
• Wristbands will be used throughout the events until supplies run out
• Sponsorship begins in July and will continue through September, pending wristband availability. Sponsorship payment is due 30 days prior to the month you would like to be featured.
Benefits
• Recognition as the Official Wristband Sponsor
• Logo featured on the event website
• Featured sponsor recognition on social media
• Exposure: Every attendee wearing a wristband helps promote your brand throughout the evening
Brand visibility throughout the Wine Walk series
• Exclusive logo placement on 500 official event wristbands
• Wristbands will be used throughout the events until supplies run out
• Sponsorship begins in July and will continue through September, pending wristband availability. Sponsorship payment is due 30 days prior to the month you would like to be featured.
Benefits
• Recognition as the Official Wristband Sponsor
• Logo featured on the event website
• Featured sponsor recognition on social media
• Exposure: Every attendee wearing a wristband helps promote your brand throughout the evening
High visibility across all event materials
Supports production of printed materials guiding guests throughout the event.
Benefits
• Logo printed on event map
• Recognition as Official Map Sponsor
• Logo featured on the event website
• Social media recognition
Exposure: Guests reference printed materials throughout the evening.
• To be included on the printed map, sponsorship payment and logo materials must be received at least 30 days prior to the month you would like to be featured
For Businesses Unable to Participate Due to Liquor Licensing
This sponsorship option is designed for businesses that are unable to serve as Wine Walk tasting locations because they hold a liquor license but would still like to be included in the event experience.
Participating businesses will be highlighted as recommended destinations for guests to visit before, during, or after the Wine Walk.
Benefits
Business name listed on the official printed event map
Recognition on a social media post
Opportunity to provide promotional material at check‑in
Exposure: Encourages attendees to continue exploring and supporting local establishments throughout the evening.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!