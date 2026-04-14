Hosted by

Littleton Merchants Association, Inc.

About this event

Downtown Littleton Wine Walks Sponsorship 2026

Downtown Littleton

Wine Glass Sponser
$4,000

A keepsake guests take home

Participants receive a commemorative wine glass used throughout the event and kept afterward.

Benefits

Logo printed on official Wine Walk tasting glass

Recognition as Official Wine Glass Sponsor

Logo on website 

Social media sponsor recognition

Exposure: Long‑lasting brand visibility beyond the event.

Wristband Sponsor
$500

Brand visibility throughout the Wine Walk series

• Exclusive logo placement on 500 official event wristbands
• Wristbands will be used throughout the events until supplies run out
• Sponsorship begins in July and will continue through September, pending wristband availability. Sponsorship payment is due 30 days prior to the month you would like to be featured.
Benefits
• Recognition as the Official Wristband Sponsor
• Logo featured on the event website
• Featured sponsor recognition on social media
• Exposure: Every attendee wearing a wristband helps promote your brand throughout the evening

Wristband Sponsor
$500

Brand visibility throughout the Wine Walk series

• Exclusive logo placement on 500 official event wristbands
• Wristbands will be used throughout the events until supplies run out
• Sponsorship begins in July and will continue through September, pending wristband availability. Sponsorship payment is due 30 days prior to the month you would like to be featured.
Benefits
• Recognition as the Official Wristband Sponsor
• Logo featured on the event website
• Featured sponsor recognition on social media
• Exposure: Every attendee wearing a wristband helps promote your brand throughout the evening

Wristband Sponsor
$500

Brand visibility throughout the Wine Walk series

• Exclusive logo placement on 500 official event wristbands
• Wristbands will be used throughout the events until supplies run out
• Sponsorship begins in July and will continue through September, pending wristband availability. Sponsorship payment is due 30 days prior to the month you would like to be featured.
Benefits
• Recognition as the Official Wristband Sponsor
• Logo featured on the event website
• Featured sponsor recognition on social media
• Exposure: Every attendee wearing a wristband helps promote your brand throughout the evening

Map Sponsor
$500

High visibility across all event materials

Supports production of printed materials guiding guests throughout the event.

Benefits

• Logo printed on event map

• Recognition as Official Map Sponsor

• Logo featured on the event website

• Social media recognition

Exposure: Guests reference printed materials throughout the evening.

• To be included on the printed map, sponsorship payment and logo materials must be received at least 30 days prior to the month you would like to be featured

Event Map Listing
$250

For Businesses Unable to Participate Due to Liquor Licensing

This sponsorship option is designed for businesses that are unable to serve as Wine Walk tasting locations because they hold a liquor license but would still like to be included in the event experience.

Participating businesses will be highlighted as recommended destinations for guests to visit before, during, or after the Wine Walk.

Benefits

Business name listed on the official printed event map

Recognition on a social media post

Opportunity to provide promotional material at check‑in

Exposure: Encourages attendees to continue exploring and supporting local establishments throughout the evening.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!