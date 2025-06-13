Downtown Natchez Co-Op Ad Payments

Offered by
About this shop
Get maximum exposure all season long — at the best value.
This bundle includes placement in all three Downtown Natchez Alliance cooperative ads:
Christmas in July (Natchez Democrat – print + digital)
Pumpkin Patch Festival Ad (Sept–Oct)
Holiday Host & Toast Campaign (Nov–Dec)
One easy payment. One logo submission. Three powerful placements.
Join the signature seasonal campaign promoting downtown shopping, dining, and festivities. Includes logo placement and event listings. (2 month shelf life)
Add your organization's logo at the bottom of the shared ad. Ideal for chambers, tourism partners, or local sponsors wanting visibility.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!