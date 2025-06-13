Downtown Natchez Alliance

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Downtown Natchez Alliance

About this shop

Downtown Natchez Co-Op Ad Payments

Downtown Ad Bundle – All Three Seasonal Ads item
Downtown Ad Bundle – All Three Seasonal Ads item
Downtown Ad Bundle – All Three Seasonal Ads item
Downtown Ad Bundle – All Three Seasonal Ads
$175

Get maximum exposure all season long — at the best value.
This bundle includes placement in all three Downtown Natchez Alliance cooperative ads:

Christmas in July (Natchez Democrat – print + digital)

Pumpkin Patch Festival Ad (Sept–Oct)

Holiday Host & Toast Campaign (Nov–Dec)

One easy payment. One logo submission. Three powerful placements.

Holiday Host & Toast Ad (Nov–Dec) item
Holiday Host & Toast Ad (Nov–Dec)
$75

Join the signature seasonal campaign promoting downtown shopping, dining, and festivities. Includes logo placement and event listings. (2 month shelf life)

Supporter Spot (Chamber, Partners, etc.)
$100

Add your organization's logo at the bottom of the shared ad. Ideal for chambers, tourism partners, or local sponsors wanting visibility.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!