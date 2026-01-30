Downtown New Bern Mardi Gras Activities

Calling all bakers, pastry pros, and king cake connoisseurs! Join The Chelsea at 11:30 AM for their King Cake Contest, where participants will showcase their best traditional or creative king cakes in celebration of Mardi Gras. Cakes are baked at home and presented for judging in our banquet room during the festival. The winner will receive a $200 gift card to The Chelsea, a King Cake Champion Certificate, and social media recognition! You will be contacted directly by The Chelsea staff with further information.