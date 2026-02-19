Wallingford Center Inc.

Hosted by

Wallingford Center Inc.

About this event

Sales closed

Wristbands for Downtown Restaurant Hop 2026

144 Center St

Wallingford, CT 06492, USA

General Admission
$30

Must show your confirmation email to receive your wristband(s) at 144 Center Street, Wallingford, CT. If you do not have a wristband, you will NOT be able to sample foods items. Event is rain or shine and tickets are non refundabl!

Child General Admission
$12

Must show your confirmation email to receive your wristband(s) at 144 Center Street, Wallingford, CT. If you do not have a wristband, you will NOT be able to sample foods items.

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