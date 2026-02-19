Wristbands for Downtown Restaurant Hop 2026

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About this event
Must show your confirmation email to receive your wristband(s) at 144 Center Street, Wallingford, CT. If you do not have a wristband, you will NOT be able to sample foods items. Event is rain or shine and tickets are non refundabl!
Must show your confirmation email to receive your wristband(s) at 144 Center Street, Wallingford, CT. If you do not have a wristband, you will NOT be able to sample foods items.
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