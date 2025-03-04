Downtown San Angelo Inc

Downtown San Angelo Inc Memberships 2025

Member
$100

Valid for one year

DSA website Membership listing by business category
Donor
$250

Valid for one year

Membership listing in Downtown Dose bi-annual online newsletter (January & August) DSA website Membership listing by business category; includes business front photo or logo
Benefactor
$500

Valid for one year

Rotating 800 x 300px advertisement space on DSA Website (All pages except home page) Logo publication in Downtown Dose bi-annual online newsletter (January & August) Social media acknowledgement & sharing DSA website Membership listing by business category; includes business front photo or logo
Patron
$1,000

Valid for one year

Rotating 800 x 300px advertisement space on DSA Website (All pages)** Logo publication in Downtown Dose bi-annual online newsletter (January & August) Social media acknowledgement & sharing DSA website Membership listing by business category; includes business front photo or logo Logo placement on Downtown Stroll flyers for one year Logo of acknowledgement in bi-annual Historic Downtown San Angelo magazine publication **Downtown businesses receive: 800 x 533px Featurette on DSA Website Home Page
