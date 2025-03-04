Downtown San Angelo Inc Memberships 2025

DSA website Membership listing by business category
Donor
$250
Valid for one year
Membership listing in Downtown Dose bi-annual online newsletter (January & August)
DSA website Membership listing by business category; includes business front photo or logo
Benefactor
$500
Valid for one year
Rotating 800 x 300px advertisement space on DSA Website (All pages except home page)
Logo publication in Downtown Dose bi-annual online newsletter (January & August)
Social media acknowledgement & sharing
Patron
$1,000
Valid for one year
Rotating 800 x 300px advertisement space on DSA Website (All pages)**
Logo publication in Downtown Dose bi-annual online newsletter (January & August)
Social media acknowledgement & sharing
Logo placement on Downtown Stroll flyers for one year
Logo of acknowledgement in bi-annual Historic Downtown San Angelo magazine publication
**Downtown businesses receive: 800 x 533px Featurette on DSA Website Home Page
