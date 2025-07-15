NPA: 38th Annual Historic Home Tour: Presented By Embrace Downtown & NMS: Downtown Unseen

Hosted by
IN, USA
One ticket for a self-guided Historic Home Tour. Step inside 15 beautifully preserved homes & featured historic locations, enjoy live music at various locations (sponsored by HamCo Live), shop vintage treasures at the NPA Vintage Market on Logan Street, and enjoy complimentary trolley transportation to selected locations.
Also, sign up for the 1:00 PM slot to take a Civil War History Walking Tour through Riverside Cemetary with Kevin Yaney!
If you enjoy walking tours, be sure to visit Noblesville Creates (open as part of this year's tour) and take the self-guided Levinson Family Story Tour
One ticket for a self-guided Downtown Unseen tour.
Enjoy an evening downtown, while touring 10 featured historic buildings and see the typically unseen areas!
Experience twice the history with self-guided tours during BOTH events - Downtown Unseen & the 38th Annual Historic Home Tour.
Experience twice the history with a guided tour during Downtown Unseen. The next day, attend the 38th Annual Historic Home Tour and enjoy a self-guided tour.
One ticket for a 5:15 PM guided Downtown Unseen tour.
Enjoy a narrated evening downtown, while touring featured historic buildings and see the typically unseen areas!
One ticket for a 7:15 PM guided Downtown Unseen tour.
Enjoy a narrated evening downtown, while touring featured historic buildings and see the typically unseen areas!
