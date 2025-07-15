NPA: 38th Annual Historic Home Tour: Presented By Embrace Downtown & NMS: Downtown Unseen

One ticket for a self-guided Historic Home Tour. Step inside 15 beautifully preserved homes & featured historic locations, enjoy live music at various locations (sponsored by HamCo Live), shop vintage treasures at the NPA Vintage Market on Logan Street, and enjoy complimentary trolley transportation to selected locations.





Also, sign up for the 1:00 PM slot to take a Civil War History Walking Tour through Riverside Cemetary with Kevin Yaney!





If you enjoy walking tours, be sure to visit Noblesville Creates (open as part of this year's tour) and take the self-guided Levinson Family Story Tour