Downtown Uzona Farmers Market Advertising Membership

Members receive 20 flyers printed weekly by DTUFM (8.5″ × 11″) and thoughtfully displayed on our market table for shoppers to view and take throughout the season. Flyers may share products, seasonal offerings, sales, upcoming events, or other updates, helping you stay connected with the community week after week.





Standard members are also recognized with a social media shout-out, celebrating your support of local food, local businesses, and the growth of our Community Garden.





While standard memberships do not include logo placement on our farmers market tablecloths, that option is available through Early-Bird Memberships purchased by March 8, 2026. After this date, tablecloth logo placement is not offered for the 2026 season.